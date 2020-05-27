Life in the Red: Huskers in top group for three-star Texas WR Guidry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska cracked the top group of a Class of 2021 wide receiver from Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

Carlton Guidry, a three-star prospect out of Pearland, announced is still considering the Cornhuskers, Texas Tech and Houston, according to his Twitter profile.

Guidry is listed at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds but has been a big-play machine for Shadow Creek High, according to MaxPreps. That site lists his junior-year stats as a modest 25 catches for 612 yards (24.5 per catch) and nine touchdowns after similar numbers (28 for 604) his sophomore season.

Guidry is considered a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. He first picked up an offer from Nebraska more than a year ago, when the Huskers became his first power-five option.

Nebraska doesn't have any offensive skill position players among its seven-member 2021 class so far, but appears to be in the mix for several receiving targets.

