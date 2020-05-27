You are the owner of this article.
Life in the Red: Huskers in top group for three-star Texas WR Guidry
Life in the Red: Huskers in top group for three-star Texas WR Guidry

Nebraska cracked the top group of a Class of 2021 wide receiver from Texas on Wednesday afternoon. 

Carlton Guidry, a three-star prospect out of Pearland, announced is still considering the Cornhuskers, Texas Tech and Houston, according to his Twitter profile. 

Guidry is listed at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds but has been a big-play machine for Shadow Creek High, according to MaxPreps. That site lists his junior-year stats as a modest 25 catches for 612 yards (24.5 per catch) and nine touchdowns after similar numbers (28 for 604) his sophomore season. 

Guidry is considered a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. He first picked up an offer from Nebraska more than a year ago, when the Huskers became his first power-five option. 

Nebraska doesn't have any offensive skill position players among its seven-member 2021 class so far, but appears to be in the mix for several receiving targets. 

Name Position Hometown (School) Stars
Henry Lutovsky OL Mt. Pleasant, Iowa ***
Randolph Kpai LB Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington) ****
Christopher Paul Jr. ILB Cordele, Georgia (Crisp County) ***
Patrick Payton OLB Miami, Florida (Northwestern) ***
Teddy Prochazka OT Elkhorn (South) ****
Branson Yager OT Grantsville, Utah ***
Nebraska football recruiting logo 2014

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

