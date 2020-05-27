Life in the Red: Huskers in top group for three-star Texas WR Guidry

Nebraska cracked the top group of a Class of 2021 wide receiver from Texas on Wednesday afternoon.
Carlton Guidry, a three-star prospect out of Pearland, announced is still considering the Cornhuskers, Texas Tech and Houston, according to his Twitter profile.
IM STILL FLEXIN STILL STEPPIN 💕🤞🏾🦇🦹🏾♀️++ #Top3— Cj “Robin Hood”Guidry💕 (@Cj_Guidry) May 27, 2020
Edit:@ogunotres pic.twitter.com/cMI68k4cNT
Guidry is listed at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds but has been a big-play machine for Shadow Creek High, according to MaxPreps. That site lists his junior-year stats as a modest 25 catches for 612 yards (24.5 per catch) and nine touchdowns after similar numbers (28 for 604) his sophomore season.
Guidry is considered a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. He first picked up an offer from Nebraska more than a year ago, when the Huskers became his first power-five option.
Nebraska doesn't have any offensive skill position players among its seven-member 2021 class so far, but appears to be in the mix for several receiving targets.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Randolph Kpai
|LB
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)
|****
|Christopher Paul Jr.
|ILB
|Cordele, Georgia (Crisp County)
|***
|Patrick Payton
|OLB
|Miami, Florida (Northwestern)
|***
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
|Branson Yager
|OT
|Grantsville, Utah
|***
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!