Life in the Red: Huskers have limited space in 2022 recruiting class, but new offers going out

Nebraska's going to have a very small high school class in its 2022 recruiting cycle. Where NU has used the vast majority of its 25 spots per year on high school players in recent years, this year might be as few as 13 or so.

With eight already in the bank, the Huskers have one official visitor this weekend (Hawaii linebacker Kaeo Akana, a current Boise State verbal commit) and have recently extended a couple of fresh offers in the class.

On Thursday, Nebraska offered junior college cornerback Zah Frazier (Coffeyville Community College). Then Friday, they offered high school defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings out of Clearwater Academy International in Florida.

Frazier is a tall, lanky defensive back and listed at 6-foot-4. The Georgia native began his college career at Southern Illinois in 2019, appeared in four games and redshirted. Then the 2020 season got scrambled during the pandemic and he transferred to Coffeyville in Kansas. Teams have liked what they've seen from Frazier so far, as he's picked up offers from Utah, Oregon State, Kentucky and others just in the past two weeks.