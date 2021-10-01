 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Life in the Red: Huskers have limited space in 2022 recruiting class, but new offers going out
0 Comments

Life in the Red: Huskers have limited space in 2022 recruiting class, but new offers going out

  • 0
NU football practice, 8.7

Nebraska linebackers coach Barrett Ruud watches players run through a drill during prior to the 2019 season.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's going to have a very small high school class in its 2022 recruiting cycle. Where NU has used the vast majority of its 25 spots per year on high school players in recent years, this year might be as few as 13 or so. 

With eight already in the bank, the Huskers have one official visitor this weekend (Hawaii linebacker Kaeo Akana, a current Boise State verbal commit) and have recently extended a couple of fresh offers in the class. 

On Thursday, Nebraska offered junior college cornerback Zah Frazier (Coffeyville Community College). Then Friday, they offered high school defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings out of Clearwater Academy International in Florida. 

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Frazier is a tall, lanky defensive back and listed at 6-foot-4. The Georgia native began his college career at Southern Illinois in 2019, appeared in four games and redshirted. Then the 2020 season got scrambled during the pandemic and he transferred to Coffeyville in Kansas. Teams have liked what they've seen from Frazier so far, as he's picked up offers from Utah, Oregon State, Kentucky and others just in the past two weeks. 

He said via his Twitter account that he's a December graduate and he would have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2022. 

Hastings (6-5 and 290) is a Toronto, Ontario native and, like many players from Canada and other countries, has found a place to play high school ball in the United States at CAI. His stock has blown up considerably this fall. Hastings reported offers from Alabama and Georgia in September and has added several others in recent weeks as well. 

The Huskers also have a 2022 defensive back coming to campus this weekend in Alejandro Colbert (Missouri City, Texas). They have not yet offered him a scholarship.

Nebraska has eight verbal commitments for the 2022 class and last added to it defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz (Jacksonville, Florida) jumped on board July 14. 

Name Position Hometown (School) Stars
Chase Androff TE Lakeville, Minn. (South) ***
Jake Appleget LB Lincoln Southeast ***
Ernest Hausmann LB Columbus ***
Ashton Hayes RB Reno, Nev. (McQueen) ***
Victor Jones Jr. WR Orlando, Florida (Olympia) ***
Grant Page WR Boulder, Colo. (Fairview) ***
Richard Torres QB San Antonio, Texas (Southside) ***
Hayden Schwartz DL Jacksonville, Florida (Bolles) ***

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News