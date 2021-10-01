Life in the Red: Huskers have limited space in 2022 recruiting class, but new offers going out

Nebraska's going to have a very small high school class in its 2022 recruiting cycle. Where NU has used the vast majority of its 25 spots per year on high school players in recent years, this year might be as few as 13 or so.
With eight already in the bank, the Huskers have one official visitor this weekend (Hawaii linebacker Kaeo Akana, a current Boise State verbal commit) and have recently extended a couple of fresh offers in the class.
On Thursday, Nebraska offered junior college cornerback Zah Frazier (Coffeyville Community College). Then Friday, they offered high school defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings out of Clearwater Academy International in Florida.
Frazier is a tall, lanky defensive back and listed at 6-foot-4. The Georgia native began his college career at Southern Illinois in 2019, appeared in four games and redshirted. Then the 2020 season got scrambled during the pandemic and he transferred to Coffeyville in Kansas. Teams have liked what they've seen from Frazier so far, as he's picked up offers from Utah, Oregon State, Kentucky and others just in the past two weeks.
He said via his Twitter account that he's a December graduate and he would have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2022.
Blessed to Receive an Offer from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln pic.twitter.com/0qDpTQ5g2O— zahh (@ZFrazier19) September 30, 2021
Hastings (6-5 and 290) is a Toronto, Ontario native and, like many players from Canada and other countries, has found a place to play high school ball in the United States at CAI. His stock has blown up considerably this fall. Hastings reported offers from Alabama and Georgia in September and has added several others in recent weeks as well.
Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Nebraska!! @CAIKnightsFB @CoachJesse18 @CoachMeyerCAI @CoachFeldman81 @BarrettRuud @coach_frost @HuskerFBNation @SWiltfong247 @AllenTrieu @Rivalsfbcamps #GBR 🌽 pic.twitter.com/KiTdEoPhZB— Isaiah Hastings (@isaiah1hastings) October 1, 2021
The Huskers also have a 2022 defensive back coming to campus this weekend in Alejandro Colbert (Missouri City, Texas). They have not yet offered him a scholarship.
Nebraska has eight verbal commitments for the 2022 class and last added to it defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz (Jacksonville, Florida) jumped on board July 14.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Chase Androff
|TE
|Lakeville, Minn. (South)
|***
|Jake Appleget
|LB
|Lincoln Southeast
|***
|Ernest Hausmann
|LB
|Columbus
|***
|Ashton Hayes
|RB
|Reno, Nev. (McQueen)
|***
|Victor Jones Jr.
|WR
|Orlando, Florida (Olympia)
|***
|Grant Page
|WR
|Boulder, Colo. (Fairview)
|***
|Richard Torres
|QB
|San Antonio, Texas (Southside)
|***
|Hayden Schwartz
|DL
|Jacksonville, Florida (Bolles)
|***
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.