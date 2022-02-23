 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Life in the Red: Huskers continue offering transfer portal pass-rushers

Nebraska's pursuit of pass-rushing help in the NCAA transfer portal kicked into another gear — at least publicly — on Wednesday. 

The Huskers recently cracked the top five for TCU edge rusher Ochaun Mathis — NU is up against Texas, USC, Penn State and Ole Miss — but he's certainly not the only player they think can help. 

On Wednesday, Nebraska offered Georgia Tech graduate transfer Jordan Domineck and North Texas twins Grayson and Gabriel Murphy, all three of whom are transferring from their original schools. 

Domineck (6-foot-3 and 235 pounds) had 5½ tackles for loss and 3½ sacks for Georgia Tech last fall, and had 8½ TFLs in 2020. He will be a fifth-year junior in 2022 and has up to two years of eligibility remaining. He told the Journal Star on Wednesday in an exchange of messages that he's been in touch with Husker coaches and is trying to set up an official visit for the spring. 

The Murphy brothers are also among the most coveted pass-rushers in the portal. 

In 13 games apiece, the twins each had 12½ tackles for loss, while Grayson edged Gabriel in the sack department, 8½ to 7½. 

The Dallas natives are each listed at 6-3 and 255. 

The pair have accumulated offers since entering the portal from the likes of USC, Penn State and several others. 

It will be interesting to see how many more transfers the Huskers bring to campus for visits this spring. That could happen through the month of March or for the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium. Then, any transfer that commits would not be formally part of the program until after the spring semester ends and they arrive on campus in late May or early June. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Husker News