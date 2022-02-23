Life in the Red: Huskers continue offering transfer portal pass-rushers

Domineck (6-foot-3 and 235 pounds) had 5½ tackles for loss and 3½ sacks for Georgia Tech last fall, and had 8½ TFLs in 2020. He will be a fifth-year junior in 2022 and has up to two years of eligibility remaining. He told the Journal Star on Wednesday in an exchange of messages that he's been in touch with Husker coaches and is trying to set up an official visit for the spring.
The Murphy brothers are also among the most coveted pass-rushers in the portal.
The Dallas natives are each listed at 6-3 and 255.
The pair have accumulated offers since entering the portal from the likes of USC, Penn State and several others.
It will be interesting to see how many more transfers the Huskers bring to campus for visits this spring. That could happen through the month of March or for the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium. Then, any transfer that commits would not be formally part of the program until after the spring semester ends and they arrive on campus in late May or early June.
Keeping up with the transfer portal. Here's who the Huskers have coming to Lincoln
Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts says he enjoys the challenges of the job. He also emphasizes that he works with "a great team of people." But, man, he's had a demanding first seven months on the job.