Life in the Red: Group of Chicago-area prospects impresses at Friday Night Lights
Life in the Red: Group of Chicago-area prospects impresses at Friday Night Lights

  • Updated
A group of Chicago-area players that made their way to Lincoln for NU’s recruiting barbecue ended up taking part in the Friday Night Lights camp, too. 

They made quite an impression.

The group included 2022 defensive back Jalil Martin (Kenwood Academy), a pair of 2023 wide receivers in Malik Elzy (Simeon) and Logan Lester (Kenwood Academy) and 2024 athlete I’Marion Stewart (Bolingbrook).

All four of them earned scholarship offers from Nebraska's coaching staff after the camp. 

Martin (6-foot-3 and 190 pounds) spent extensive time off to the side with Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher working through technique and footwork drills. He is listed as a wide receiver, but Nebraska already has one verbally committed for 2022 and has two more – Grant Page (Boulder, Colorado) and Landon Samson (Southlake, Texas) who have visited recently.

“Me and Coach Fish have been talking for a while and I’m glad I finally got on campus to meet everybody,” Martin told the Journal Star.

Martin’s been on a big run recently, picking up offers in the past three weeks alone from Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Missouri, Illinois and Washington State and Colorado.

Stewart (6-1 and 180) has three years of high school left to play, but picked up an offer from Nebraska on Friday night after the camp. He also has early offers from Penn State, Washington, Tennessee and Missouri. 

Elzy (6-3, 195) has quickly become a sought-after 2023 receiver in the Midwest, having already landed offers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Michigan State and Illinois along with Kentucky, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and others.

Lester (6-2, 185) had an offer from Boston College and picked one up from Nebraska, too, after the camp. 

Nebraska has a couple of connections on its current roster to the Chicago area. Freshman wide receiver Alante Brown starred at Simeon High at quarterback before playing a post-graduate year at St. Thomas More prep school in Connecticut. Similarly, freshman defensive back Marques Buford Jr. began his high school career at Bolingbrook before moving to Texas and playing at Trinity Christian and finishing with a post-grad year at St. Thomas More. NU is also recruiting Buford’s younger brother, Mario, a 2024 defensive back.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

