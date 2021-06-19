Life in the Red: Group of Chicago-area prospects impresses at Friday Night Lights

A group of Chicago-area players that made their way to Lincoln for NU’s recruiting barbecue ended up taking part in the Friday Night Lights camp, too.

They made quite an impression.

The group included 2022 defensive back Jalil Martin (Kenwood Academy), a pair of 2023 wide receivers in Malik Elzy (Simeon) and Logan Lester (Kenwood Academy) and 2024 athlete I’Marion Stewart (Bolingbrook).

All four of them earned scholarship offers from Nebraska's coaching staff after the camp.

Martin (6-foot-3 and 190 pounds) spent extensive time off to the side with Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher working through technique and footwork drills. He is listed as a wide receiver, but Nebraska already has one verbally committed for 2022 and has two more – Grant Page (Boulder, Colorado) and Landon Samson (Southlake, Texas) who have visited recently.

“Me and Coach Fish have been talking for a while and I’m glad I finally got on campus to meet everybody,” Martin told the Journal Star.

Martin’s been on a big run recently, picking up offers in the past three weeks alone from Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Missouri, Illinois and Washington State and Colorado.