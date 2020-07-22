You are the owner of this article.
Life in the Red: Decisions upcoming for Husker targets; juco back names top four
Nebraska is going to know soon whether its 25th scholarship for the 2020 recruiting class is taken. 

Junior college defensive back Nadab Joseph, a Miami native whose been at Independence (Kansas) Community College the past two seasons, said Wednesday on social media that he is announcing his commitment to a four-year college on Friday evening. 

Joseph, listed at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, is finishing up summer classes in hopes of qualifying for the 2020 season. Out of high school, he was a four-star recruit and at one point was verbally pledged to both Alabama and Georgia. He signed with the Bulldogs but eventually ended up at Independence. 

The Huskers have been recruiting him hard since earlier this spring, when it became apparent that Joseph could potentially graduate in time to be eligible this fall. It is unclear exactly who else is in the running, but no doubt schools around the country have checked in to see if they can get Joseph into their universities and how open his recruitment is. 

Nebraska has one scholarship remaining to give in the 2020 class. The Huskers started with 25 spots and signed a class of 23 in December. Then, they added scholarship punter Daniel Cerni from Australia, who as of late last week had not yet arrived in Lincoln. 

Joseph would be quite a cap to the class if he picks Nebraska and gets qualified. 

Juco RB has Huskers in top group: It's unclear exactly how many junior college players Nebraska will try to sign for the 2021 recruiting class, but versatile running back JD Martin out of East Central (Mississippi) Community College put the Huskers in his final four Wednesday. 

Along with NU, Martin said he's also considering Maryland, Florida Atlantic and West Virginia.

Martin is a Wetumpka, Alabama, native and was a three-star back out of high school. He initially signed with FAU but then ended up in juco. He rushed for 858 yards (5.9 per carry) and five scores last year for ECCC. 

Decisions upcoming: Three-star outside linebacker Christian Burkhalter, a top Husker target, is set to announce his college decision Thursday. Long thought to be in strong position, Nebraska may now be running behind Oregon in pursuit of the 6-5 pass-rusher's services, according to a swift change in Crystal Ball activity on 247Sports.com

Three-star offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (Wauwatosa, Wisconsin) also indicated on Wednesday that his recruitment could be drawing toward an end. It's unclear if Nebraska plans on having more than its current three offensive linemen in the 2021 class. Arizona State also has been prominent in Mbow's recruitment. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

