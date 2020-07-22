Life in the Red: Decisions upcoming for Husker targets; juco back names top four

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska is going to know soon whether its 25th scholarship for the 2020 recruiting class is taken.

Junior college defensive back Nadab Joseph, a Miami native whose been at Independence (Kansas) Community College the past two seasons, said Wednesday on social media that he is announcing his commitment to a four-year college on Friday evening.

Joseph, listed at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, is finishing up summer classes in hopes of qualifying for the 2020 season. Out of high school, he was a four-star recruit and at one point was verbally pledged to both Alabama and Georgia. He signed with the Bulldogs but eventually ended up at Independence.

The Huskers have been recruiting him hard since earlier this spring, when it became apparent that Joseph could potentially graduate in time to be eligible this fall. It is unclear exactly who else is in the running, but no doubt schools around the country have checked in to see if they can get Joseph into their universities and how open his recruitment is.

Nebraska has one scholarship remaining to give in the 2020 class. The Huskers started with 25 spots and signed a class of 23 in December. Then, they added scholarship punter Daniel Cerni from Australia, who as of late last week had not yet arrived in Lincoln.