Life in the Red: A four-star, late-June official visitor for the Huskers

Jaden Mangham has several teams in pursuit of his verbal commitment and he could end up playing several different positions in college.

This weekend, he'll see Nebraska on an official visit.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound athlete told the Journal Star on Tuesday afternoon that he's being recruited primarily as a wide receiver but also potentially as a defensive back by the Huskers.

Mangham plays at Wylie E. Grove High in Franklin, Michigan, and is a consensus four-star recruit. He is considered the No. 293 overall player for the 2022 class by the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 16 athlete nationally.

He said he's primarily being recruited by offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick and outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson.

Mangham has visited West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Illinois, respectively, over the first three weekends of June.

Nebraska already has two receivers in the class in Victor Jones Jr. (Orlando) and Grant Page (Boulder, Colorado) and also has a top-of-the-board type player left in Landon Samson (Southlake, Texas), who visited the first weekend of June and remains on the market.