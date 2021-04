Life in the Red: 2023 TE with an early four-star ranking getting familiar with NU, Lincoln this spring

“Coach Held, he’s really excited. He wants to get me down there as soon as possible to actually be down on the field and how things are run up close and personal,” Hamm said.

In-state Kansas and Kansas State have offered early on, as have Penn State, Iowa State and others. When 247Sports released its initial rankings for 2023, there was Hamm checking in as a four-star prospect. Early on, he’s considered the No. 13 tight end nationally and No. 245 overall.

Funny thing is, in some of his high school games, he played mostly defense. Other times he was heavily involved on offense, too. Colleges, though, like him as a tight end.

“(Coaches) like that I’m versatile. They can throw me down and pretty much use me as an extra offensive lineman and I can also get involved in the passing game,” Hamm said.

It’s shaping up to be a busy summer. Hamm’s got basketball obligations and workouts to do with his football team and is also planning on getting out to see at least a few colleges, too.

“I plan on getting to most of the schools that I have offers from, or at least the ones that are around my area,” he said.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.