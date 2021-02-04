Life in the Aloha State: Recruiting Hawaii with Husker DL coach Tony Tuioti sounds awesome

“He showed me where he lived and we drove through the neighborhood and everybody knew who he was,” Frost said. “We stopped at a place that looked like a gas station to get poke tuna and it was awesome. And some kind of breakfast pastry that I didn’t even know the name of that was unbelievable. I think we ate two dozen between the two of us.

“I jumped off a cliff into the ocean. Everybody knows him over there, so I think he’s going to be a big asset for us over there.”

The key, it seems, is to have the right guy along with you if you’re only going to be in town a short while.

Oh, yeah, and Frost said NU was happy to land Ho’ohuli, the first high school player from Hawaii to sign with the Huskers since 1999.

“We were lucky enough to see Wynden on that trip when we were over and stayed in touch with him,” Frost said. “Tony did a good job. (Linebackers coaches Barrett Ruud and Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander) all did a good job with him and he’s our kind of guy. We don’t care where they’re from.”

Frost also pointed to his history at past stops with players from Hawaii. NU has several offers out in the 2022 class to players from the state, including quarterback AJ Bianco at St. Louis High in Honolulu.