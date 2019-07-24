Jahkeem Green has a couple of colleges in limbo on the eve of preseason camp.
The junior college defensive lineman verbally committed back in April to Nebraska, but also took an official visit to Texas Tech in late June.
As of now, it's unclear which school he'll attend. The timeline, at least, is coming into focus.
Highland (Kan.) Community College assistant coach Judd Remmers to the Journal Star that Green is currently at home in Sumter, South Carolina finishing up his online classes, which conclude July 31. Then, assuming the grades checks out, it's decision time.
Huskers or Red Raiders?
"Coin flip," Remmers said.
Nebraska, of course, reports to camp Aug. 1 and begins practice the next day.
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and company would certainly love to have Green, the 6-foot-5 and 305-pounder, in the mix. He's a big, athletic player who almost certainly would have ended up in the SEC were it not for a quirky rule that prohibits teams in that conference from counting math classes administered by a third party toward player eligibility.
Green had verbally committed to South Carolina before that problem surfaced. When it became clear that wasn't going to work, the persistent recruiting efforts of NU running backs coach Ryan Held put the Huskers in strong position. Then TTU came into the picture this summer.
Will Green actually come to Lincoln or wind up in Lubbock? Confidence has waxed and waned, but the answer should be a week away.