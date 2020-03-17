Kearney Catholic's Haarberg had a front-row seat for the NCAA's recruiting stoppage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We were supposed to go to Charlotte next weekend for a Rivals camp and then I was going to take a visit,” Haarberg said. “Duke had asked me to come visit and that was one of the closer ones. There were a couple of other asks but Duke was the planned one. But the Rivals camp got postponed. We were supposed to go to Wyoming the week after that, so that’s all been shut down I guess.”

But the 2021 three-star prospect, who has offers already from Wyoming, Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, several FCS schools and is fielding interest from some heavy hitters, is taking all the disruption in stride.

“Actually, I was talking with my parents and we think it could end up being a good thing as far as recruiting goes,” he said. “There have been a lot of requests for me to come visit and a lot of colleges don’t offer until you set foot on their campus or they see you throw. Obviously that’s been shut down now, so a lot of colleges are making exceptions to that now. There are some colleges that might not make exceptions, so that might hurt a little bit, but so far I’m not too worried about it.

“But I think right now the best decision for me is to just keep on doing what I’m doing. I don’t’ think it’ll affect me too much.”