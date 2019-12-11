Juco ILB Mauga-Clements commits to Huskers

Eteva Mauga-Clements’ journey to major college football first took him from American Samoa to California’s Bay Area, where he found success in junior college at Diablo Valley College.
Next stop: Lincoln.
Mauga-Clements verbally pledged to Nebraska on Tuesday night, giving the Cornhuskers a fast, athletic inside linebacker in its 2020 class.
Diablo Valley College coach Mike Darr confirmed to the Journal Star on Wednesday morning that Mauga-Clements had given his verbal commitment to the Husker staff, saying he didn't think his star linebacker was the type to announce on social media, the way most recruits do.
Mauga-Clements began his junior college career as a 165-pound safety, but played his second season for Darr at around 210 pounds and his coach thinks he’ll be up around 230 in no time once he arrives on campus in January.
“He’s already put on all that weight and it’s been a struggle, but the struggle is just this: He has so much respect, the culture he grew up in and just the kind of young man he is, that he has two little step-sisters here with his father and his step-mother here, and he won’t take food off the table until they’ve eaten,” Darr said. “He just thinks it’s disrespectful. That’s the kind of kid he is.
“He’ll get there in January and by the time he comes back and visits me I probably won’t even recognize him.”
You have free articles remaining.
Mauga-Clements, Darr said, had received interest from No. 1-ranked LSU recently and had offers from most of the Pac-12 over recent months.
“His effort and his leadership and he has just a ferocious motor. He never ever stops,” Darr said. “He just shows up and it doesn't matter what the score is or if it's a Tuesday practice. He's every coach's dream. He's exactly what you want."
Mauga-Clements by mid-week had informed other teams that he had shut his recruitment down and was set to pick the Huskers, his father, Derek Clements, told the Journal Star.
"We had an amazing visit to Lincoln with the entire staff this past weekend," he said.
Mauga-Clements had 23 tackles for loss and was named the Bay 6 Conference defensive most valuable player.
He has not had an easy road, which Darr said makes his 3.8 grade-point average and status as a December graduate and mid-year transfer all the more impressive.
“He is absolutely unreal, and I have absolutely no doubt that he’s going to play on Sundays,” Darr said. “As the head coach, he makes it really easy to point to the local kids (on our team) that are going home to mom and daddy and grew up here on the mainland, when they tell me how hard school is. I say, ‘OK, well, he grew up on a little island in the middle of the Pacific, came here and he’s got a 3.8 and he’s leaving mid-year. So tell me again what’s hard.’”
Mauga-Clements is the 15th known verbal pledge for Nebraska in its 2020 class and is the first of what is expected to be several dominoes to fall in the coming days before National Signing Day on Dec. 18.
This story will be updated.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.