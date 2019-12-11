Juco ILB Mauga-Clements commits to Huskers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mauga-Clements, Darr said, had received interest from No. 1-ranked LSU recently and had offers from most of the Pac-12 over recent months.

“His effort and his leadership and he has just a ferocious motor. He never ever stops,” Darr said. “He just shows up and it doesn't matter what the score is or if it's a Tuesday practice. He's every coach's dream. He's exactly what you want."

Mauga-Clements by mid-week had informed other teams that he had shut his recruitment down and was set to pick the Huskers, his father, Derek Clements, told the Journal Star.

"We had an amazing visit to Lincoln with the entire staff this past weekend," he said.

Mauga-Clements had 23 tackles for loss and was named the Bay 6 Conference defensive most valuable player.

He has not had an easy road, which Darr said makes his 3.8 grade-point average and status as a December graduate and mid-year transfer all the more impressive.