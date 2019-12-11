Juco ILB Mauga-Clements bringing 'ferocious motor,' to Husker defense

Mauga-Clements, Darr said, had received interest from No. 1-ranked LSU recently and had offers from most of the Pac-12 over recent months.

“His effort and his leadership and he has just a ferocious motor. He never, ever stops,” Darr said. “He just shows up and it doesn't matter what the score is or if it's a Tuesday practice. He's every coach's dream. He's exactly what you want."

Mauga-Clements by midweek had informed other teams that he had shut down his recruitment and was set to pick the Huskers, his father, Derek Clements, told the Journal Star.

It started last week when inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud came by the Clements' house and visited. Then, when the family switched planes in Denver for the last leg of the trip into Lincoln, they realized what they were in for.

A man on the plane asked Clements where they were from and they said California. He mentioned he was a football coach and, not surprisingly, the visit came up.