January visit from 2020 WR part of interesting numbers situation for Huskers going forward

NU has had recent success recruiting Alabama, landing quarterback Logan Smothers (Muscle Shoals) and outside linebacker Jimari Butler (Mobile) already in 2020, outside linebacker Jamin Graham (Attalla) in 2019 and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt (Montgomery) and kicker Barrett Pickering (Hoover) in 2018.

Nebraska has five wide receivers signed for 2020 already: Junior college standout Omar Manning plus Zavier Betts, Marcus Fleming, Alante Brown and Will Nixon.

He is the latest in what is shaping up to be an interesting puzzle that the Huskers will try to complete in terms of their 2020 class. The general understanding is that NU has just two spots remaining for the class after signing 23 players in December. The only player who visited the Huskers officially before the early signing date appears to still realistically be in play is defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai (Ribgy, Idaho), who is also considering Utah and Kansas State among others.

Togiai has visits remaining that he can use in January, though he’ll have to fit them around his high school basketball season.