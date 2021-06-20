Jake Appleget staying home as LSE standout verbally commits to Huskers

It took a long time for Jake Appleget’s recruitment to hit the Power Five level.
It didn’t take all that long for him to make his decision once it did.
Appleget, the two-way standout at Lincoln Southeast, announced Sunday evening he intends to stay home and play his college football at Nebraska.
The offer itself was a long time coming and arrived June 1 when Appleget worked out for Nebraska coaches in person on the first day after a year-plus NCAA dead period.
The next day, Appleget earned an offer from Minnesota after another strong performance at the Gophers’ camp.
“I just know Jake, I know he’s going to be a guy that’s going to test extremely well,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula told the Journal Star recently. "He’s a great player, high character, very strong academics. He checks a lot of boxes."
COMMITTED‼️ #TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/0zwzjZEked— Jake Appleget (@ApplegetJake) June 20, 2021
Appleget had a busy month of June and it included plenty of time at Memorial Stadium.
After picking up the offer on the first day of the quiet period, Appleget returned last weekend and excelled with LSE in a team 7-on-7 event. He logged two long touchdowns and an interception in a morning with against Norris and continued to make his impact felt the rest of the day.
Five days later, he strolled the sideline during Nebraska's second Friday Night Lights camp, taking in the festivities on the first night of his official visit with classmate and now fellow Husker linebacker commit Ernest Hausmann (Columbus), NU freshman linebacker Randolph Kpai and redshirt freshman linebacker Garrett Snodgrass.
The next day, Appleget and Hausmann threw the bones and posed for photos in the North Stadium bleachers while another of NU's camps proceeded on the field below.
Now, he'll call the stadium home in the future, too.
Appleget either linebacker or tight end, but based on his conversations with the Husker coaching staff and the drill work he did when working out for the coaches, the presumption is that he’ll at least begin his career on the defensive side of the ball.
At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Appleget has a frame that would allow him to potentially play in the middle of the field, but more likely on the edge. His alma mater has had success there, too, considering Luke Gifford turned himself into an NFL player at outside linebacker and Isaac Gifford is competing for a spot on the two-deep as a freshman playing behind senior JoJo Domann.
As Appleget put together a standout junior season for which he earned first-team Super State honors from the Journal Star, it became clear colleges had interest. Without being able to see him play in person or have him on campus due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, he had to wait and wait and wait some more.
"Frost said if this COVID thing never had happened, they probably would have had me on campus a couple of times already the past couple months and I would have been offered a few months back," Appleget said. "But with COVID setting everything back, they wanted to make sure they had the right guy.”
They decided they did, and Appleget quickly decided NU is the right program for him.
Appleget is the seventh member of Nebraska's 2022 class and the second to verbally pledge on Sunday alone, joining Boulder, Colorado, linebacker Grant Page in pulling the trigger to end the weekend.
Five of Nebraska's seven in the class have verbally committed since June 7.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Chase Androff
|TE
|Lakeville, Minn. (South)
|***
|Jake Appleget
|LB
|Lincoln Southeast
|***
|Ernest Hausmann
|LB
|Columbus
|***
|Ashton Hayes
|RB
|Reno, Nev. (McQueen)
|***
|Victor Jones Jr.
|WR
|Orlando, Florida (Olympia)
|***
|Grant Page
|WR
|Boulder, Colo. (Fairview)
|***
|Richard Torres
|QB
|San Antonio, Texas (Southside)
|***
