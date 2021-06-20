Jake Appleget staying home as LSE standout verbally commits to Huskers

The next day, Appleget and Hausmann threw the bones and posed for photos in the North Stadium bleachers while another of NU's camps proceeded on the field below.

Now, he'll call the stadium home in the future, too.

Appleget either linebacker or tight end, but based on his conversations with the Husker coaching staff and the drill work he did when working out for the coaches, the presumption is that he’ll at least begin his career on the defensive side of the ball.

At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Appleget has a frame that would allow him to potentially play in the middle of the field, but more likely on the edge. His alma mater has had success there, too, considering Luke Gifford turned himself into an NFL player at outside linebacker and Isaac Gifford is competing for a spot on the two-deep as a freshman playing behind senior JoJo Domann.

As Appleget put together a standout junior season for which he earned first-team Super State honors from the Journal Star, it became clear colleges had interest. Without being able to see him play in person or have him on campus due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, he had to wait and wait and wait some more.