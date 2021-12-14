'It's truly special': Huskers land FCS punter of the year in Montana transfer Brian Buschini

Nebraska set out to overhaul its specialist group this offseason and wasted little time in doing so.
On Tuesday, Huskers struck on what might end up being one of their more important transfer portal additions of the cycle when they landed the FCS punter of the year in Montana's Brian Buschini.
Buschini, a Helena, Montana native, averaged 46 yards per punt during his redshirt freshman season for the Griz. According to MontanaSports.com, he had 28 punts of 50-plus yards, pinned 30 inside the 20-yard line in 69 attempts and recorded only four touchbacks. Buschini also handled kickoffs for Montana this fall. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
"I've been super blessed with the coaches at Nebraska, they have really made this process smooth," said Buschini, who just entered his name into the portal on Monday morning. "(Bill) Busch is an awesome guy and (Trent) Mossbrucker and (Scott) Frost, I talked with both of them.
"My wife and I have a really good life plan laid out in Lincoln, so that really sped things along. Entering the portal, Kellie and I wanted to find a better life outside of football as well as within football where we transferred and we really see that in Lincoln. So, it's been nothing short of just absolute perfection. I couldn't have asked for anything better and I can't wait to get to town."
Buschini started his high school career as more of a field goal kicker, but started getting more serious about punting as his high school days progressed. As it turns out, his favorite punter and the guy he molds his game after is former Husker great and longtime Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch.
"There's a video on YouTube about all the different punts he does," Buschini said. "He's truly revolutionized the punting game. Throughout his years in the NFL he's been a top net punter, I'm a believer, as well as he his, that net punting is really the only stat that matters. So, his game is who my game is most similar to in the NFL just in terms of style. Everything about his game I love and I want to be able to mimic someday, hopefully.
This is a dream come true! Thank you god for blessing me with the opportunity to commit to @HuskerFBNation @coach_frost, @TMossbrucker, and coach Busch! I am so excited to come in and follow in the footsteps of my favorite punter in the NFL @Sam_Koch4! GBR!!! #Thegoodlife pic.twitter.com/8G3r3n676l— BRIAN BUSCHINI (@brian_buschini) December 14, 2021
"It's truly special to be able to come to the same program he was at and try to get the tradition of Nebraska specialists and them being elite back."
He and his wife are moving in the coming weeks and he'll be on campus in January for the spring semester.
"Every offseason I find new things with punting that I love, but I've started to incorporate new types of punts into my game and that just brings my love for punting up even more because it gives me more to work on," Buschini said. "I'm super excited to have another offseason coming up and a nice indoor at Nebraska where I can work on just so many techniques and crafts that will take my game to the next level."
Buschini during his one day on the market also heard from Utah, Washington, Mississippi State, Baylor and Oregon State among others.
"My phone blew up. I was surprised. It's a huge blessing," he said.
The Huskers are in the midst of completely overhauling their specialist group via the transfer portal. Already in recent weeks, they've added Furman kicker Timmy Bleekrode on scholarship and his backup, Spencer Pankratz, as a walk-on plus Georgetown long snapper Brady Weas as a walk-on as well. They also landed a walk-on 2022 kicker in Kansas City native Charlie Weinrich.
The turning point in every Nebraska football game in 2021
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙛𝙤𝙪𝙡
𝙏𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙮 𝙗𝙮 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙪𝙠𝙚
𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙯 𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙚
𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙥'𝙨 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙛𝙡𝙞𝙥𝙨 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚
𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙥𝙪𝙣𝙩
𝘿𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣, 𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧
𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙯'𝙨 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙛𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙡𝙨 𝙪𝙥𝙨𝙚𝙩 𝙗𝙞𝙙
𝘼𝙣 𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚
𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙖 𝙗𝙞𝙩 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝
𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙩'𝙨 𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨𝙣'𝙩 𝙥𝙖𝙮
𝘿𝙞𝙙𝙣'𝙩 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜 ...
𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.