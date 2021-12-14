'It's truly special': Huskers land FCS punter of the year in Montana transfer Brian Buschini

Buschini started his high school career as more of a field goal kicker, but started getting more serious about punting as his high school days progressed. As it turns out, his favorite punter and the guy he molds his game after is former Husker great and longtime Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch.

"There's a video on YouTube about all the different punts he does," Buschini said. "He's truly revolutionized the punting game. Throughout his years in the NFL he's been a top net punter, I'm a believer, as well as he his, that net punting is really the only stat that matters. So, his game is who my game is most similar to in the NFL just in terms of style. Everything about his game I love and I want to be able to mimic someday, hopefully.

"It's truly special to be able to come to the same program he was at and try to get the tradition of Nebraska specialists and them being elite back."

He and his wife are moving in the coming weeks and he'll be on campus in January for the spring semester.