'It's truly special': Huskers land FCS punter of the year in Montana transfer Brian Buschini
'It's truly special': Huskers land FCS punter of the year in Montana transfer Brian Buschini

Nebraska set out to overhaul its specialist group this offseason and wasted little time in doing so. 

On Tuesday, Huskers struck on what might end up being one of their more important transfer portal additions of the cycle when they landed the FCS punter of the year in Montana's Brian Buschini. 

Buschini, a Helena, Montana native, averaged 46 yards per punt during his redshirt freshman season for the Griz. According to MontanaSports.com, he had 28 punts of 50-plus yards, pinned 30 inside the 20-yard line in 69 attempts and recorded only four touchbacks. Buschini also handled kickoffs for Montana this fall. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

"I've been super blessed with the coaches at Nebraska, they have really made this process smooth," said Buschini, who just entered his name into the portal on Monday morning. "(Bill) Busch is an awesome guy and (Trent) Mossbrucker and (Scott) Frost, I talked with both of them.

"My wife and I have a really good life plan laid out in Lincoln, so that really sped things along. Entering the portal, Kellie and I wanted to find a better life outside of football as well as within football where we transferred and we really see that in Lincoln. So, it's been nothing short of just absolute perfection. I couldn't have asked for anything better and I can't wait to get to town." 

Buschini started his high school career as more of a field goal kicker, but started getting more serious about punting as his high school days progressed. As it turns out, his favorite punter and the guy he molds his game after is former Husker great and longtime Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch. 

"There's a video on YouTube about all the different punts he does," Buschini said. "He's truly revolutionized the punting game. Throughout his years in the NFL he's been a top net punter, I'm a believer, as well as he his, that net punting is really the only stat that matters. So, his game is who my game is most similar to in the NFL just in terms of style. Everything about his game I love and I want to be able to mimic someday, hopefully. 

"It's truly special to be able to come to the same program he was at and try to get the tradition of Nebraska specialists and them being elite back." 

He and his wife are moving in the coming weeks and he'll be on campus in January for the spring semester. 

"Every offseason I find new things with punting that I love, but I've started to incorporate new types of punts into my game and that just brings my love for punting up even more because it gives me more to work on," Buschini said. "I'm super excited to have another offseason coming up and a nice indoor at Nebraska where I can work on just so many techniques and crafts that will take my game to the next level." 

Buschini during his one day on the market also heard from Utah, Washington, Mississippi State, Baylor and Oregon State among others. 

"My phone blew up. I was surprised. It's a huge blessing," he said. 

The Huskers are in the midst of completely overhauling their specialist group via the transfer portal. Already in recent weeks, they've added Furman kicker Timmy Bleekrode on scholarship and his backup, Spencer Pankratz, as a walk-on plus Georgetown long snapper Brady Weas as a walk-on as well. They also landed a walk-on 2022 kicker in Kansas City native Charlie Weinrich. 

Nebraska football recruiting logo 2014

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

