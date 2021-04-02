'It's really special': Pierce 2023 TE Benjamin Brahmer believes in NU, commits to Huskers early

That led him to be named first-team all-state by the Journal Star.

"He's always caught the ball really well and he's got a lot of maturing left to do," said Benjamin's dad, Mark Brahmer, who is also the 25-year head coach of the Blue Jays and the school principal, earlier this year when the Huskers first extended a scholarship offer.

He added that Benjamin has grown 2 inches since football season began this fall. "He's about 6-foot-6, maybe 190 pounds right now in the middle of basketball season. He could end up being a 6-6, 6-7, 240-pound guy."

Brahmer also had an early offer from Iowa State and certainly would have drawn further Power Five attention as his high school career progressed. Instead, he's the first on board in 2023 for Nebraska.

"Coach Ruud and I talk about once a week and then I've talked to Coach Beckton once and he wrote me a letter," Benjamain Brahmer said. "Coach Frost, I've talked to him a couple of times, too. They're great to me and they've definitely talked to me the most out of all the other coaches."

Brahmer is the first player from Pierce to pick up Division I attention since former Nebraska tight end Matt Herian.