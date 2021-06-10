It's going to be another big recruiting weekend on campus. Meet Nebraska football's six official visitors

Here’s a look at the six players expected to be in Lincoln this weekend.

Running back Ashton Hayes, Reno, Nevada

Nebraska’s running back board behind last week’s official visitor, Justin Williams, felt pretty wide open, but now a second official visitor in as many weeks provides a bit more information.

Hayes (5-foot-11, 185) is a player whose calling card is speed. As a sophomore at Damonte Ranch High in 2019, he rushed for 2,429 yards (8.9 per carry) and 30 touchdowns and also added 346 receiving yards and two more scores. Hayes then transferred to McQueen High where he accumulated 607 yards and seven scores in just five games last fall.

He took an official visit to Cal last weekend and has been on the Power Five radar screen since his prolific sophomore season.

Linebacker Tyler Martin, Acton, Massachusetts

Martin was at one time verbally committed to Michigan, but backed off that pledge and decided to reopen his recruitment over the winter. Then, in the spring, the 6-3, 230-pounder made the rounds and visited some college towns on his own, including Nebraska. Now he’s returning for his official visit.