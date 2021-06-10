It's going to be another big recruiting weekend on campus. Meet Nebraska football's six official visitors

Another June weekend brings another big group of official visitors from around the country to Lincoln.
In fact, Nebraska is hosting players from every time zone except Central this weekend. Of course, there will be plenty of local flavor in terms of workouts and camps over the next couple of days, but when it comes to official visitors, the crop of a half dozen all are coming from considerable distance.
Last weekend, NU hosted eight — plus Ohio State transfer defensive back Tyreke Johnson during the week — so the Huskers after this weekend will already be up to 15 visitors for the summer, which is more than they hosted in all of spring and summer of 2019. That’s with two weekends still to go after this one. The activity has already resulted in one verbal commitment, which came Monday from tight end Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota).
Here’s a look at the six players expected to be in Lincoln this weekend.
Running back Ashton Hayes, Reno, Nevada
Nebraska’s running back board behind last week’s official visitor, Justin Williams, felt pretty wide open, but now a second official visitor in as many weeks provides a bit more information.
Hayes (5-foot-11, 185) is a player whose calling card is speed. As a sophomore at Damonte Ranch High in 2019, he rushed for 2,429 yards (8.9 per carry) and 30 touchdowns and also added 346 receiving yards and two more scores. Hayes then transferred to McQueen High where he accumulated 607 yards and seven scores in just five games last fall.
He took an official visit to Cal last weekend and has been on the Power Five radar screen since his prolific sophomore season.
Linebacker Tyler Martin, Acton, Massachusetts
Martin was at one time verbally committed to Michigan, but backed off that pledge and decided to reopen his recruitment over the winter. Then, in the spring, the 6-3, 230-pounder made the rounds and visited some college towns on his own, including Nebraska. Now he’s returning for his official visit.
Martin, like several linebacker recruits in recent classes for the Huskers, has the size to play either inside or outside in NU’s defense.
He is considered a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports.
Wide receiver Grant Page, Boulder, Colorado
For the second straight week, Nebraska is bringing in a wide receiver on an official visit. Last week, it was Landon Samson of Southlake, Texas. This week it’s Page, a tall, rangy receiver from Colorado.
Page (6-2, 180) is a highly productive player at Fairview High in Boulder, the alma mater of former Husker wide receiver Kenny Bell. Page caught 76 passes for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns in 12 games as a sophomore and then followed it up with 58 for 815 and nine scores in seven games as a junior, according to MaxPreps.
Receiver is a spot to watch in coming days. The Huskers have added several young players to the group in the past two recruiting cycles and already have Victor Jones Jr. (Orlando) in the fold for the 2022 class. Page visited Kansas State last weekend.
Defensive back Avery Powell, Jersey City, New Jersey
Nebraska is going to be active recruiting on the East Coast and in New Jersey, in particular, as long as Mike Dawson is on the staff, and the next visitor from the Garden State is Powell. The St. Peter’s Prep standout put the Huskers in his top six back in March along with Wisconsin, Penn State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Boston College.
NU recruited linebacker Cody Simon from the school, too, in the 2020 class, but he ended up at Ohio State.
Defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz, Jacksonville, Florida
Nebraska offered Schwartz (6-4, 255) last summer and have recruited him since. Now they’ll get the Bolles School standout on campus for an official visit.
Schwartz has a long list of suitors that has only grown in recent weeks — Mississippi State offered in late May — and he took an official visit to Michigan last week, according to his 247Sports profile. Schwartz had 68 tackles (14 for loss) as a junior at the Florida power and has the kind of frame that could allow him to play multiple spots on the defensive line in college.
Defensive back Markeith Williams, Orlando, Florida
Williams (6-1 and 170) is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite and a three-star according to Rivals.
Nebraska was the first school to offer Williams a scholarship all the way back in May 2019, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Williams has since become a nationally coveted prospect who in January said his top three choices were Alabama, Ohio State and Florida. According to his 247Sports profile, Williams is taking an official visit to OSU next weekend.
Nebraska, of course, is always active in recruiting the Orlando area. Freshman cornerback Tamon Lynum is cousins with Williams and also attended Evans High, while sophomore cornerback Braxton Clark attended Dr. Phillips High in Orlando.
