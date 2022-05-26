'It's been a wild ride' for Bergan's Kade McIntyre, who adds offers from Huskers and Tennessee

Kade McIntyre had a few offers, including two from FCS schools, but the plan was to hit the camp circuit this summer to maybe catch the attention of more Division I schools.

That was the plan.

A rush of Division I offers has changed McIntyre's summer outlook. The Archbishop Bergan standout picked up a Kansas State offer in April, and Iowa and Minnesota followed a few weeks later. On Wednesday, another offer — this one from the land of Rocky Top.

An offer from his backyard came Thursday. Husker linebackers coach Barrett Ruud called McIntyre with a Nebraska offer.

A couple months after being somewhat of an unknown, McIntyre is now a sought-after recruit, his phone charger getting quite a workout.

"It's been a wild ride," the 2023 prospect said Thursday. "Kind of just sprung up on me, and I've been really grateful for all the things that have been happening and really been trying to enjoy it.

"It is a stressful thing with keeping up with everything and kind of having my phone on me and always being ready for a phone call, but it's really been an amazing experience."

The Nebraska offer came one day after Tennessee offered McIntyre. He said he saw a Husker offer coming after Ruud called earlier in the week to line up a Thursday chat.

Now instead of lining up camps, McIntyre is setting up official visits. Visits to Iowa (June 10), Minnesota (June 17) and Kansas State (June 24) are locked up and he's trying to schedule one with Tennessee.

McIntyre has a pretty big dream and that will likely determine his final decision.

"I don't have a dream school," he said. "I think a lot of people think I have a dream school, but my dream is the NFL."

McIntyre is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound three-star athlete, according to Rivals.com. He likely projects to play inside or outside linebacker in college, though he has the skill set to contribute on offense, too.

In helping lead the Knights to a Class C-2 state championship last season, McIntyre caught 37 passes for 873 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He added 63 tackles, including six sacks, on defense.

McIntyre's spring rise through the recruiting circles is quite impressive considering he hasn't performed on a football field since last fall. But teams are seeing his film and liking what they see. They see a versatile player with length and athletic ability.

The senior-to-be also has offers from North Dakota State, South Dakota and Wyoming, where his brother Koa, one of the top athletes in the state, will soon play football.

Tagging along with his older brother on recruiting trips has given McIntyre an insiders' look at programs and their culture, he said.

More offers may soon come (Maryland has been talking to McIntyre, too), and the summer will pick up, all fueling the dream of one day playing on Sundays.

"Extremely important," McIntyre said of finding a program that gets him to the NFL (At Nebraska, he'd play for a former Tampa Bay Buc in Ruud). "What I am looking for is obviously great support and coaches that truly care about the players.

"Nebraska is a great offer and I'm going to really reevaluate them once again and really look in it and see what they have to offer and what their developmental piece is."

NU is looking to add McIntyre to a 2023 class that includes instate pledges Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast), Sam Sledge (Creighton Prep) and Ben Brahmer (Pierce). The Huskers also have '23 offers out to Lincoln East athlete Malachi Coleman, the No. 1 prospect in the state according to Rivals, and Elkhorn South defensive line prospect Maverick Noonan.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

