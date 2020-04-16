'It's a nightmare': Juco football coaches tasked with navigating pandemic despite limited resources

The second part of the conversation is that NU has three incoming juco players — Cooper, wide receiver Omar Manning and defensive lineman Pheldarius Pyane — trying to graduate this spring so they can qualify to start at NU. Even under normal circumstances, projected spring graduates can be in a sticky spot, as coaches must worry about the players who will actually be playing for them during spring ball, which means there aren’t always a lot of eyes on the guys trying to finish up their associate’s degrees. Throw in a global pandemic, and that gets even tougher.

“In the best of situations, online classes are difficult and we don’t really let our guys take them,” said Schaffner, who has three now-former players trying to graduate in May to get to Division-I schools. “Hopefully for those three guys, their motivation is ‘I’m not going to be at my next place if this isn’t taken care of.’ But just imagine all the distractions that comes with that.

“We make a big push to get them out in December because that spring semester, in the best of situations, can be difficult for these guys. But I’m trying to be in contact with those guys almost as much as our players.”