In-state flavor to official visit weekend and some intriguing unofficial visits for Huskers

This is Appleget’s first official visit. Will it be his last?

James Monds III, defensive back, Fort Pierce, Florida

Monds has been a longtime target of the Husker staff and has family connections to Lincoln. His uncle, Wonder Monds, was an All-American defensive back for Nebraska in the 1970s before being drafted in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

James Monds (6-foot, 190 pounds) is himself a coveted recruit in the 2022 cycle, garnering interest from around the Big Ten. He took an official visit to Indiana last weekend and has one on the books for Wisconsin next weekend, per his 247Sports profile. Monds also has offers from Michigan State, Miami and many others. Those five schools plus Mississippi State make up the top six list that Monds released earlier this year.

"I talk to Coach (Frost) and (secondary coach Travis Fisher) a lot, we have a great relationship and I really like them," Monds said earlier this spring. "I feel like they can push my game to the next level."

Nathan Vail, defensive back, Kennesaw, Georgia

Vail is a safety at Harrison High in northern Georgia and is a player Nebraska first extended a scholarship offer to back in January.