You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
In-state 2022 prospects continue to rack up scholarship offers
View Comments
topical

In-state 2022 prospects continue to rack up scholarship offers

{{featured_button_text}}
Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside, 11.26

Bellevue West's Jevyon Ducker (8) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Micah Riley (88) and Nate Glantz (18) as Omaha Westside's Jake Holmstrom (11) looks on during Class A football championship, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska is already after a talented set of underclassmen from within the state border. 

The Cornhuskers, though, are going to have to fight to keep them from several other high-profile schools. 

The trio is Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods, Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson and Bellevue West tight end Micah Riley, and all three have reeled in impressive offers in recent days. 

Just on Wednesday alone, Riley picked up an offer from Penn State and Woods landed one from Michigan State. 

Woods, considered a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals, has been on a tear recently. In the past week, he's also picked up offers from Florida and Texas A&M, among others. 

Woods said he was playing a board game with Jackson on Wednesday when he picked up the offer from the Spartans. The pair attend different high schools, but they've been nearly inseparable for a decade and consider each other like family. 

Jackson, also a consensus four-star prospect and tabbed by 247Sports currently as the No. 1 outside linebacker prospect in the nation, was offered by Missouri over the weekend. 

Riley, meanwhile, has multiple Power Five offers including NU, Arizona State and now the Nittany Lions. He is considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports and does not yet have a Rivals ranking, but it's clear the 6-foot-5 pass-catcher is going to be a national-level recruit just like Woods and Jackson. 

All three have held Nebraska offers for some time, with Jackson first picking one up last fall and Woods and Riley following suit this year. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News