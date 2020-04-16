In-state 2022 prospects continue to rack up scholarship offers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska is already after a talented set of underclassmen from within the state border.

The Cornhuskers, though, are going to have to fight to keep them from several other high-profile schools.

The trio is Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods, Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson and Bellevue West tight end Micah Riley, and all three have reeled in impressive offers in recent days.

Just on Wednesday alone, Riley picked up an offer from Penn State and Woods landed one from Michigan State.

Woods, considered a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals, has been on a tear recently. In the past week, he's also picked up offers from Florida and Texas A&M, among others.

Woods said he was playing a board game with Jackson on Wednesday when he picked up the offer from the Spartans. The pair attend different high schools, but they've been nearly inseparable for a decade and consider each other like family.

Jackson, also a consensus four-star prospect and tabbed by 247Sports currently as the No. 1 outside linebacker prospect in the nation, was offered by Missouri over the weekend.