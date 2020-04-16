In-state 2022 prospects continue to rack up scholarship offers

Nebraska is already after a talented set of underclassmen from within the state border.
The Cornhuskers, though, are going to have to fight to keep them from several other high-profile schools.
The trio is Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods, Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson and Bellevue West tight end Micah Riley, and all three have reeled in impressive offers in recent days.
Just on Wednesday alone, Riley picked up an offer from Penn State and Woods landed one from Michigan State.
After a call with Coach @TylerBowen I am extremely happy to announce I have received a scholarship offer from Penn State University! ♠️ #WEARE pic.twitter.com/qScWiZSyPd— 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐡 𝐑𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐲 ⁸⁸ (@micah_r_d) April 16, 2020
Woods, considered a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals, has been on a tear recently. In the past week, he's also picked up offers from Florida and Texas A&M, among others.
I’m sitting in @DevontheJet402 living room playing a board game. Then get off the phone with @CoachCKap and receive my 10th offer from @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/GSsyyZTB6B— Deshawn woods (@Deshawnwoods8) April 16, 2020
Woods said he was playing a board game with Jackson on Wednesday when he picked up the offer from the Spartans. The pair attend different high schools, but they've been nearly inseparable for a decade and consider each other like family.
Jackson, also a consensus four-star prospect and tabbed by 247Sports currently as the No. 1 outside linebacker prospect in the nation, was offered by Missouri over the weekend.
I’m thankful for everything that is happening in my life right now. Just received an offer from the University of Missouri @CoachErikLink @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/0PavcR1nym— Devon Jackson (@DevontheJet402) April 13, 2020
Riley, meanwhile, has multiple Power Five offers including NU, Arizona State and now the Nittany Lions. He is considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports and does not yet have a Rivals ranking, but it's clear the 6-foot-5 pass-catcher is going to be a national-level recruit just like Woods and Jackson.
All three have held Nebraska offers for some time, with Jackson first picking one up last fall and Woods and Riley following suit this year.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!