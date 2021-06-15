In need of help on kickoffs, Huskers evaluating transfer kicker options

Nebraska worked out several kickers last week, and a couple appear to be on the radar

Iowa Western Community College kicker Josh Jasek said via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he is transferring to Nebraska. However, he later deleted the tweet and removed a reference to Nebraska from his social media profile.

A message with Jasek was not immediately returned.

Jasek, an Iowa City, Iowa, native who graduated from Iowa City West High, made 11 of 17 field-goal attempts in IWCC's shortened 2020 season and knocked in a season-long 56-yarder in the Reivers' season finale against Ellsworth CC.

Jasek (6-foot-1 and 175 pounds) converted on 41 of 44 extra points over IWCC's eight-game season.

Jasek was at IWCC for just one year, meaning he could transfer and have all of his eligibility remaining.

Nebraska, of course, has senior Connor Culp, the Big Ten's 2020 kicker of the year, returning for a final season this fall. However, the duties are wide open for beyond 2021, and more immediately, the Huskers desperately need help on kickoffs.