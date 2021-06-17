'I'm ready to go': Huskers land versatile West Coast playmaker Ashton Hayes

“I would describe myself as a versatile player. A running back/receiver hybrid,” Hayes said. “Obviously I would like to play running back first. But actually, that factored into my decision is how I’ll be used in the offense.”

Added Snelling, “He catches the ball extremely well out of the backfield. We isolated him a few times as a slot, one-on-one. Then we actually used him a little bit last year as a corner in a couple of situations to lock guys down because of his athleticism.”

All of that added up to what Hayes considers a perfect match. It’s not something he would have envisioned when Nebraska first offered him a scholarship more than a year ago, at the end of his prolific sophomore season.

“At first, I really wanted to stay on the West Coast,” he said. “I wanted to be close to home, I wanted my dad to be able to come to all my games, stuff like that. But once I really to narrow it down, I made a depth chart as schools came in of where I’d put those schools at. I finally got to a top three and then a top two.”

Now there’s one, and Hayes said it made an impression on him that NU’s coaches think he can play running back, move around the backfield and also contribute on special teams.