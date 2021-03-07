'I'm all in with Nebraska': Columbus LB Ernest Hausmann gives Huskers first 2022 recruiting win

“I love defense and I think coaches like my instincts on the defensive edge,” Hausmann told the Journal Star recently. “They like my aggressiveness and nose for the ball, the football IQ and being very explosive. I love to hit people.”

Said Williams, “Ernest works as hard as any young man I’ve ever been around in football. He put on 15-18 pounds in the offseason and it’s solid muscle. Just the physicality he showed this year, he moves so smooth on the field, so effortless, and I think coaches started to notice that.”

Hausmann said earlier this year that he was hoping to take some visits and see other college campuses when the NCAA's recruiting dead period ended, especially has he piled up scholarship offers from around the country. With that date pushed back to at least May 31 and no certainty about what the recruiting world will look like beyond that, though, Hausmann decided to pull the trigger and commit to the school he grew up rooting for much earlier than initially planned.

"I wanted to give every single school equal opportunity. Through hours of Zoom and calls, we were just checking boxes off," Hausmann said. "Nebraska checks every box off. The timing now, what I wanted to do was I wanted to respect the other schools and make sure they could focus on the kids they need for their class."