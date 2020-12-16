'I want to be the best tight end to ever to go through Nebraska': Fidone not shying away from individual, team goals

“I want to be the best tight end to ever go through Nebraska,” Fidone said.

Fidone is not shying away another goal of his, which is helping Nebraska become a factor in the Big Ten. He repeatedly talked about helping with turnaround while speaking to reporters Wednesday morning. Those are conversations he has with coach Scott Frost and tight ends coach Sean Beckton.

“They’re obviously … just disappointed that sometimes they’re not winning the games they should be winning, but they know the progress, they see the progress,” Fidone said. “They know what they’re doing better from when they started, so I’m excited.”

Fidone’s intentions became pretty clear when he committed to Nebraska on Aug. 20, doing so on live television.

But, yes, he continued to hear from schools. They would text him, ‘Are you sure you want to go to Nebraska?’ as the Huskers struggled to a 2-5 start.

“He never wavered in any of that,” Lewis Central football coach Justin Kammrad said. “I think that’s a tribute to a lot of him and what his family has instilled to him as that loyalty and that commitment to once you give someone your word that you’re going to honor that and live through it.”