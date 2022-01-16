'I just loved the school': Huskers pick up commitment from top juco RB Anthony Grant

He ended up at NMMI, where he put together two highly productive years.

Grant told the Journal Star recently that he's graduated from NMMI and cleared to join a program for the spring semester, meaning he'll likely be at Nebraska in short order and will join the team's winter conditioning program and be on campus for spring ball.

Grant in 2022 will be a fifth-year junior and has two years of eligibility remaining. Rivals has him ranked as a four-star prospect. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 19 overall junior college player this year and the best juco running back.

Out of high school in Georgia, Grant was considered a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star prospect by 247Sports and was heavily pursued. He flipped his commitment from Tennessee to the Seminoles on National Signing Day.

Adding Grant gives Nebraska six scholarship backs on the roster as spring ball approaches, which is the same number the Huskers carried on the roster last year. He joins Ervin, who will likely be limited in spring ball as he is less than six months off of season-ending knee surgery, sophomores Rahmir Johnson and Jaquez Yant and junior Markese Stepp on campus, while incoming freshman Emmett Johnson is slated to arrive this spring.