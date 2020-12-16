'I feel like it’s a huge accomplishment': Nebraska's next scholarship eight-man player comes from just across the border

“I think at some point, a football player is a football player,” Christiansen said. “It just takes the right type of group to find them.”

What might Nebraska fans end up loving about Malcom during his college career?

“No. 1, he’s going to work hard,” Christiansen said. “He’s very instinctual and aggressive on the football field, so when you play defense, that’s one of the common attributes of a good defender is you got to be extremely physical. He’s in the top of our class academically, so I think all of those things put together I think will be many of the reasons they’ll love him.”

Malcom got to play the past three years with his brother, Jake, who was the starting quarterback this season as a junior.

During his first two years of high school, he wrestled one year and played basketball one year. He also did track and baseball in high school. But this year he's graduating from high school early and beginning his college career in January.

“I’m hoping to get a jump on it,” said Malcom of coming early. “Just trying to get my weight up and focus on the 11-man game more, and just get the X's and O's part of it. And just hoping to show I belong.”