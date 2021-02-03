 Skip to main content
Huskers wrap up high school class by announcing four-star LB Ho'ohuli's signing
HUSKER RECRUITING

Huskers wrap up high school class by announcing four-star LB Ho'ohuli's signing

Wynden Ho'ohuli

Wynden Ho'ohuli officially joined the Nebraska football program on Wednesday.

 247Sports

Wynden Ho'ohuli verbally pledged to Nebraska about a month ago

The Huskers just had to wait a couple of extra hours on Wednesday to formally acknowledge their newest linebacker. 

NU welcomed Ho'ohuli shortly after 11 a.m. on the second signing date, which is 7 a.m. in Ho'ohuli's home state of Hawaii.

He is the 20th high school player to sign with Nebraska in the 2021 class and the 23rd overall. NU's three Division I transfers — wide receiver Samori Toure, running back Markese Stepp and linebacker Chris Kolarevic — also count toward the 25-man maximum, meaning the Huskers go into the spring with two scholarships remaining to use on transfers. 

Ho'ohuli joins a large and versatile crop of linebackers in the class, which features Kolarevic along with Randolph Kpai, Seth Malcom and Mikai Gbayor. 

Coach Scott Frost said on National Signing Day that any of the linebackers Nebraska signed can play either inside or outside linebacker down the road. NU introduced Ho'ohuli via social media as an inside linebacker and listed him at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. 

“That’s one thing I really like about this linebacker group is I think all of them can probably play inside or outside linebacker for us,” Frost said in December. “Randy (Kpai) is super twitchy. When you watch him, he covers ground fast and he strikes on the move. He’s violent. Seth (Malcom) and him and all the other linebackers, Mikai (Gbayor), all the linebackers we recruited, I think they’re going to be capable of playing multiple positions for us." 

Ho'ohuli was ranked Hawaii's top player in his class, but he and the rest of the state did not get to play a football season in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

He is a consensus four-star prospect and is considered the No. 153 overall player in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings. Rivals pegs him as the No. 183 overall player nationally.

Walk-on class announced: Nebraska also formally announced the addition of eight more walk-ons to its 2021 class, bringing the group tally to 20. 

The Huskers named 12 in the class on the early signing date in December and the rest on Wednesday. Each of the members of the class had been previously reported on. 

Of the latest group, five had verbally pledged in the past five days. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

