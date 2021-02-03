Huskers wrap up high school class by announcing four-star LB Ho'ohuli's signing

Wynden Ho'ohuli verbally pledged to Nebraska about a month ago.

The Huskers just had to wait a couple of extra hours on Wednesday to formally acknowledge their newest linebacker.

NU welcomed Ho'ohuli shortly after 11 a.m. on the second signing date, which is 7 a.m. in Ho'ohuli's home state of Hawaii.

He is the 20th high school player to sign with Nebraska in the 2021 class and the 23rd overall. NU's three Division I transfers — wide receiver Samori Toure, running back Markese Stepp and linebacker Chris Kolarevic — also count toward the 25-man maximum, meaning the Huskers go into the spring with two scholarships remaining to use on transfers.

Ho'ohuli joins a large and versatile crop of linebackers in the class, which features Kolarevic along with Randolph Kpai, Seth Malcom and Mikai Gbayor.

Coach Scott Frost said on National Signing Day that any of the linebackers Nebraska signed can play either inside or outside linebacker down the road. NU introduced Ho'ohuli via social media as an inside linebacker and listed him at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds.