Huskers wasted no time offering UNI graduate transfer LB Chris Kolarevic, and it paid off

Kolarevic announced his commitment via Twitter and added that he intends to graduate from UNI in December and then be immediately eligible. Given the eligibility freeze instituted by the NCAA this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kolarevic should have two years remaining beginning in 2021.

The Traverse City, Michigan, native started six games in 2018 and recorded 65 tackles (three for loss) and a sack before a right foot injury ended his season. In fact, it kept him out nearly a calendar year before he was finally able to return to action about a month into the 2019 season.

In 10 games the rest of the way, he recorded 79 tackles (6.5 for loss), a pair of sacks and an interception for UNI.

"It was tough coming back from the injury because I didn't get to do a lot of the offseason stuff, so I missed a lot of that," Kolarevic said. "It took me a game or two to get into shape — you can only bike so much, football shape is a little different — so it just took me a couple of games to get into shape, but UNI's coaches, I love those guys and I think I played pretty well."