Nebraska's offense was making a lot of noise early in Saturday's game against Indiana.
That made up for a quiet recruiting weekend for the Huskers.
Nebraska had one official visitor: Florida defensive end Latarie Kinsler.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound three-star prospect was wearing Husker gear while taking in the pregame sights and sounds. It included a chat with NU outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt.
The Huskers had some unofficial visitors at the game, as well, including 2021 four-star tackle prospect Teddy Prochazka, who committed to Nebraska earlier in the month.
One of the Huskers' top 2021 targets was in Lincoln, too. T.J. Bollers, a four-star defensive end prospect out of Tiffin, Iowa, made his second unofficial visit in as many Husker homes games. Bollers donned a red Nebraska T-shirt and was at midfield talking to NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander during pregame warmups.
The Huskers are battling Iowa for the 6-3, 240-pound standout. Bollers also attended the Northwestern game.
The Huskers hosted a large gathering of walk-on commits and prospects, including Norris' Ashton Hausmann, Waverly's Mason Nieman, Archbishop Bergan's Eli Simonson and Lincoln Southeast's Xavier Trevino.
Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Johnson-Brock's Ty Hahn, two players with Division I offers from other schools, also attended Saturday's game.