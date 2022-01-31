Huskers use January push to attempt to get into picture with four-star 2023 QB Avery Johnson

Nebraska might not have recruited any single player in the 2023 recruiting class harder in January than quarterback Avery Johnson.

The Maize, Kansas, native quickly became one of NU’s top targets in the class as the revamped coaching staff got its feet on the ground, evaluated players and set their priorities by position.

The first week that coaches were allowed to be on the road in January, special teams coordinator Bill Busch visited Maize High and offered Johnson a scholarship. The next week, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple traveled to Dodge City to watch Johnson play in a basketball game. Then on Friday, shortly before an NCAA dead period set in for the month of February, head coach Scott Frost joined Busch for a return visit to Maize High.

Busch coaches special teams now for the Huskers, but he’s had a keen eye for quarterbacks in the past. He had a lead role in recruiting Joe Burrow from Ohio State to LSU and also recruited Alex Smith to Utah. When he first offered Johnson a scholarship on Jan. 14, he apologized to the recruit and his family that Nebraska was late to the recruitment and vowed to play catchup.

“They keep apologizing for being late to the party,” Avery's father, Mark Johnson said. “First of all, I think Nebraska is a storied program to the point where they can afford to be late, if that’s the way we’re looking at it, but they reached out to us early. They had a couple of events and wanted us to come down in the beginning of this process, and we had already made prior commitments to go to other places, so we just didn’t have the opportunity to do it. But to say they’re late to the party, well, it’s a party and sometimes people get there late but they still have a good time.

“We’re going to treat the University of Nebraska with the same respect and being humble and thankful they’re looking at Avery.”

As it turns out, dad knows all about Nebraska. He has a daughter that lives in Omaha and his work has taken him through the state extensively over the years. He knows football, too.

“I’m a big fan of Coach Frost,” Mark Johnson said. “Coach Frost was the quarterback up there when DeAngelo Evans, from Wichita, Kansas, was a running back there. So I know and have followed him because DeAngelo was a good friend of mine. … So to see that whole experience and then he goes to Oregon with (Marcus) Mariota and then to try to win a national championship, all the things he’s done, you’d be a fool not to sit down and take what he has to offer into consideration.”

Avery Johnson, of course, didn’t make it to campus this month for either of NU’s junior days because he had already committed to attending events at other schools by the time Nebraska was in the picture. This past weekend, he was at a junior day at Arkansas.

The plan is to see Nebraska at some point in March once the Huskers are off and running in spring ball.

The Huskers put out several 2023 quarterback offers over the month of January and they have two in the region to fight for in Johnson and JJ Kohl (Ankeny, Iowa). Kohl was just on campus for NU’s junior day this past weekend and also fielded a visit from Whipple in recent weeks at his school.

