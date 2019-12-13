Huskers score major win with commitment from juco WR Omar Manning

What looked on the surface like a pretty smooth recruitment for Nebraska took some turns in recent days, from Manning receiving an offer from Texas A&M and spending last weekend on TCU's campus, to reports that perhaps he would sign in February instead of December.

In the end, though, he made his pledge to the Huskers public and, while that doesn't mean anything official until he signs on the dotted line, it is still a major win for Nebraska.

"I never thought he was going anywhere else," Hopkins said. "When you’re the No. 1 receiver in the country and you only take one visit, that’s clear that this is where you feel comfortable and this is where you want to finish your college career yet."

All along, sources told the Journal Star that they had hope that Manning would sign in December rather than waiting until February. A public commitment is certainly a step in the right direction. Once Manning is signed, he will have to earn his associate degree from Kilgore, and he likely will not be on campus until May or sometime over the summer.

Hopkins said Manning not only dominates on the field, but he's a leader off of it, too.