Huskers reel in first DB of their class of 2021 as Mississippi prep player makes his pledge
HUSKER RECRUITING

Nebraska on Tuesday reeled in the first defensive back of its 2021 scholarship recruiting class. 

Lardarius Webb Jr., a 5-foot-10, 170-pound player, announced his verbal commitment via Twitter. 

"I just want to thank GOD that I'm able to showcase my talent on such a BIG stage," he wrote. "This has been a long journey, but I have enjoyed this journey, too." 

Webb, the son of former NFL defensive back Lardarius Webb, becomes the 12th player known to have verbally committed to Nebraska's class of 2021. The younger Webb drew a three-star ranking from Rivals.com. Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher reportedly played lead roles in the player's recruitment.

He is set to play his senior season at Jackson Academy in Jackson, Mississippi. He recorded 51 tackles along with three interceptions last year while playing for Beauregard High School in Opelika, Alabama.​

According to the Opelika-Auburn News, Webb received a scholarship offer from Nebraska on June 26 — his first and only offer from an FBS school. He said he’s heard from several other schools, such as Towson, South Dakota and Nicholls State, which is where his father played from 2007 to 2008 after beginning his collegiate career at Southern Miss. 

The elder Webb was drafted in the third round and ended up playing nine seasons in the NFL, all with the Baltimore Ravens. He appeared in a total of 127 games and made 86 starts while recording 467 career tackles, 15 interceptions and 91 passes defended. He started six games in 2012 before tearing his ACL against the Dallas Cowboys. The Ravens went on to capture the Super Bowl with a 34-31 win against the San Francisco 49ers. 

“I’ve definitely got some big shoes to fill, but I’m up for the challenge,” Webb Jr. said. “It really feels great following in my dad’s footsteps not because he did it but because I have so much love and passion for this game.”

Webb’s play last season earned him a spot on the Opelika-Auburn News’ All-Area second-team defense. He has said he wanted to find a college program that cares about his future not just on the football field but in the classroom, too. 

He added his focus now is to secure a championship ring just like his father did with the Ravens.

“Everyone’s got to be on the same page," the younger Webb said. "Everyone’s got to want it. Everyone’s got to stay focused and don’t get selfish or bring each other down. I’m highly excited. I’m ready to knock some heads.”

Name Position Hometown (School) Stars
Gabe Ervin RB Buford, Georgia ***
Heinrich Haarberg QB Kearney (Catholic) ***
Shawn Hardy II WR Kingsland, Georgia (Camden County) ***
Henry Lutovsky OL Mt. Pleasant, Iowa ***
Randolph Kpai ILB Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington) ****
Seth Malcom ILB Tabor, Iowa (Fremont-Mills) ***
Latrell Neville WR Missouri City, Texas (Hightower) ****
Patrick Payton OLB Miami, Florida (Northwestern) ***
Teddy Prochazka OT Elkhorn (South) ****
Will Schweitzer OLB Los Gatos, California ***
Lardarius Webb Jr. CB Jackson, Miss. (Jackson Academy) ***
Branson Yager OT Grantsville, Utah ***

The latest updates from the Nebraska football recruiting trail

Campus and in-home visits are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. But recruiting isn't necessarily slowing down. Here's the latest from the Huskers. 

Nebraska football recruiting logo 2014
Lardarius Webb

