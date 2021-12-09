Huskers recruiting ticker: Visits shuffling as NSD approaches; in-state updates; a DB (back) on the radar?

Running back Emmett Johnson (Minneapolis) confirmed Thursday that he is taking an official visit to Nebraska. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune's metro player of the year, Johnson has seen his stock take off over the course of his senior season. He rushed for 2,513 yards and 42 touchdowns as a senior. NU has not yet offered him a scholarship, but could on his visit this weekend.

A source also confirmed to the Journal Star that junior college defensive tackle Amipeleasi Langi is also no longer visiting NU.

A DB (back) on the radar? Nebraska already has three defensive backs in its 2022 class in Malcolm Hartzog, Jalil Martin and Gage Stenger — though Martin and Stenger have potential positional versatility over their collegiate careers — and is also in the mix for four-star cornerback Jaeden Gould out of New Jersey.