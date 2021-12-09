Huskers recruiting ticker: In-state updates; visit shuffle as signing day approaches

A source also confirmed to the Journal Star that junior college defensive tackle Amipeleasi Langi is also no longer visiting NU.

A DB (back) on the radar? Nebraska already has three defensive backs in its 2022 class in Malcolm Hartzog, Jalil Martin and Gage Stenger — though Martin and Stenger have potential positional versatility over their collegiate careers — and is also in the mix for four-star cornerback Jaeden Gould out of New Jersey.

NU is at least keeping its options open for more, though. Earlier this week, three-star safety Nathan Vail out of Georgia told the Journal Star that the Huskers had continued recruiting him even after he committed to Duke and that, now that David Cutcliffe is no longer the coach there, he's considering his options. As it happens, NU head coach Scott Frost was in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder officially visited Nebraska back in June. Vail said this week he still plans to sign in December and enroll early. It's just less clear now where that will be.