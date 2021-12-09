Huskers recruiting ticker: In-state updates; visit shuffle as signing day approaches

Nebraska coaches will spend a significant portion of the time between now and Dec. 15's early signing period on the road recruiting and hosting players on visits back in Lincoln.
The Journal Star will be updating the latest on the recruiting front regularly in the recruiting ticker.
Here's the latest from Thursday:
Visit plans are always fluid this time of year, and a couple of players who originally intended to be in Lincoln this week will not be.
That list includes Akron quarterback Zach Evans, whom 247Sports reported Thursday will no longer take an official to Nebraska this weekend.
Nebraska finalized the hire of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple on Wednesday morning and the same day, multiple NU coaches were in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to see LSU transfer quarterback Myles Brennan. Brennan, a graduate transfer, appears to be the Huskers' top quarterback target in the transfer portal.
Snow (Utah) College defensive lineman Seleti Fevaleaki, a former BYU Cougar, is still taking a visit this weekend to NU, but his juco teammate, Boise State verbal commit Cortez Hogans, is not, Hogans confirmed to the Journal Star on Thursday.
A source also confirmed to the Journal Star that junior college defensive tackle Amipeleasi Langi is also no longer visiting NU.
A DB (back) on the radar? Nebraska already has three defensive backs in its 2022 class in Malcolm Hartzog, Jalil Martin and Gage Stenger — though Martin and Stenger have potential positional versatility over their collegiate careers — and is also in the mix for four-star cornerback Jaeden Gould out of New Jersey.
NU is at least keeping its options open for more, though. Earlier this week, three-star safety Nathan Vail out of Georgia told the Journal Star that the Huskers had continued recruiting him even after he committed to Duke and that, now that David Cutcliffe is no longer the coach there, he's considering his options. As it happens, NU head coach Scott Frost was in Atlanta on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder officially visited Nebraska back in June. Vail said this week he still plans to sign in December and enroll early. It's just less clear now where that will be.
Yet another 2022 offer in Louisiana: On Wednesday, NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph offered another scholarship for the current recruiting class in his home state, this time to three-star wide receiver Landon Ibieta (Mandeville). Ibieta is a Miami verbal pledge. The Hurricanes, of course, are in the midst of a coaching change with Mario Cristobal taking over.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska!! #GBR pic.twitter.com/mjRjbkLq1n— Landon Ibieta✌︎︎ (@IbietaLandon) December 9, 2021
Ibieta (6-0, 190) is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports.
In-state updates: A couple of former Nebraska high school football standouts have hit the transfer portal in the past couple of days, including Buffalo offensive lineman Nolan Gorczyca (Omaha Roncalli) and Nevada defensive lineman Teivis Tuioti (Lincoln Southeast).
Gorczyca appeared in four games (including the Bulls 28-7 loss at Memorial Stadium in September) and cracked the two-deep at left tackle during his first collegiate season. The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder told the Journal Star shortly after entering his name into the transfer portal that he had heard from several schools including Northern Illinois, Fresno State, Rice and top FCS programs like South Dakota State, James Madison and more.
Tuioti, of course, is the son of Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. After not appearing in a game during the 2020 season, he saw time in five games for the Wolf Pack this fall and had a pair of tackles. He's listed at 6-3 and 265 pounds. Tuioti has three years of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining. Nevada head coach Jay Norvell left the school to take the Colorado State job and, perhaps not surprisingly, Tuioti quickly picked up a CSU offer on Thursday.
At the high school level, 2025 linebacker Christian Jones (Omaha Burke) continues to pull in offers despite having just finished his freshman season.
Already holding a Nebraska offer, Jones has added early offers from Minnesota, Iowa State and Kansas so far this month.
Speaking of Burke, Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud was there on Thursday.
Check back for updates to this story
