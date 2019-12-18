Huskers' recruiting success in Florida continues with signing of WR Fleming

Marcus Fleming is fast. Really fast.

And now he’s planning on being a Husker.

The four-star wide receiver from Miami gave his verbal commitment to Nebraska on National Signing Day, picking the Huskers over Georgia, Maryland, Miami and Florida, among many other suitors.

Fleming is listed at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds and just capped a standout season at Miami Northwestern — he’s high school teammates with fellow NU verbal pledge and defensive back Ronald Delancy III — with an undefeated season and a third straight state championship.

Fleming’s calling card is speed and he’s got plenty of it. As a junior, he logged a 10.41 in the 100 meters and he's run as fast 21.01 seconds in the 200, per TFRRS.

That places him among the fastest football players in the state of Florida and, in the case of the 200 meters mark, just outside the top 25 high school times in the country.

During a standout senior season in football, Fleming compiled 887 receiving yards on 51 catches (17.4 per catch) and seven touchdowns over 14 games and also had two kick return scores in 10 chances. He averaged 45.7 per return.