Huskers' recruiting success in Florida continues with signing of WR Fleming

Marcus Fleming is fast. Really fast.
And now he’s planning on being a Husker.
The four-star wide receiver from Miami gave his verbal commitment to Nebraska on National Signing Day, picking the Huskers over Georgia, Maryland, Miami and Florida, among many other suitors.
Fleming is listed at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds and just capped a standout season at Miami Northwestern — he’s high school teammates with fellow NU verbal pledge and defensive back Ronald Delancy III — with an undefeated season and a third straight state championship.
Fleming’s calling card is speed and he’s got plenty of it. As a junior, he logged a 10.41 in the 100 meters and he's run as fast 21.01 seconds in the 200, per TFRRS.
That places him among the fastest football players in the state of Florida and, in the case of the 200 meters mark, just outside the top 25 high school times in the country.
You have free articles remaining.
During a standout senior season in football, Fleming compiled 887 receiving yards on 51 catches (17.4 per catch) and seven touchdowns over 14 games and also had two kick return scores in 10 chances. He averaged 45.7 per return.
Fleming was primarily recruited by NU secondary coach Travis Fisher, who helped lock down official visits from several Florida athletes for Nebraska's mid-November home game against Wisconsin. That included Fleming, a longtime Miami commit, who originally verbally pledged to the Hurricanes in June 2018. He took an official visit to Maryland at the beginning of November, but only announced that he was decommitting from the Hurricanes later in the month while he was still on his official visit to Nebraska.
Fleming is ranked the No. 133 overall prospect in the country for the 2020 class by the 247Sports Composite ranking and the No. 23 wide receiver. He is also considered a four-star prospect by Rivals.
He is part of what looks like a major overhaul and infusion of talent at wide receiver for Nebraska in the 2020 class.
NU now has Fleming, junior college All-American Omar Manning (Kilgore College), a different body type at 6-4 and 225 pounds, three-star all-purpose threat Will Nixon (Waco, Texas) and four-star Zavier Betts (Bellevue). All but Betts, who is expected to sign in February, should formally become Huskers as of today.
From the current roster, the Huskers will lose seniors Kanawai Noa, Jaron Woodyard and Mike Williams and have already seen redshirt freshman Miles Jones enter his name to the NCAA’s transfer portal.
This story will be updated.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.