Huskers' recruiting run continues with OLB Jimari Butler

"He just thought he was a basketball guy and I saw his build and we pretty much, I don’t want to say we talked him into it, but we just told him the benefits of football and how I thought we could help him," Jackson said. "He gave it a shot and now look where we are: He’s got a ton of Power Five offers and I can’t even name the FCS and Group of Five offers he has."

Butler originally committed to Tennessee in November, but looked around, eventually taking visits to Nebraska the past two weeks before making his decision between those two schools.

The Huskers first offered Butler in early October and they haven't stopped recruiting him since, even after he initially committed. That, Jackson said, made a big difference.

"The biggest deal is that Nebraska has been really consistent and that pays dividends in the recruiting world," Jackson said. "(NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander) has done just a phenomenal job of being consistent and staying on him even when he was a one-time Tennessee commit. I’m really impressed by their staff and how they came in and they just stayed on him."

Butler is at least the fourth known player in the Huskers' 2020 class that projects as an outside linebacker and the sixth linebacker overall, and the Huskers still aren't done pursuing players at the positions.