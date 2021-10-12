Huskers Recruit Watch: Hausmann has Columbus off to 6-1 start; Raiola has big night

Columbus is 6-1 and appears headed toward a state playoff berth. Senior two-way standout Ernest Hausmann is playing a big part in that.

The Husker linebacker recruit continues to be a force on both sides of the ball for the Discoverers.

He was held without a catch in Friday's 55-28 win at Omaha Northwest, but he wasn't quiet defensively, finishing with seven tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage.

Hausmann also had two pass deflections.

More Husker recruits and prospects:

NU 2023 quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola (Burleson, Texas) was 16-of-25 passing for 288 yards and four touchdowns in his team's 44-14 win against Cleburne. Raiola had TD tosses of 46, 38, 37 and 19 yards. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Nebraska running back recruit Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nevada) rushed for 94 yards on 22 totes in McQueen's 13-9 win against Reed. McQueen, which improved to 6-0, scored in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.

NU 2023 tight end recruit Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) caught eight balls for 136 yards in the Bluejays' 57-41 win against West Point-Beemer. Brahmer's touchdowns covered 23 and 43 yards. He also had seven tackles.