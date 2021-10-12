Huskers Recruit Watch: Hausmann has Columbus off to 6-1 start; Raiola has big night

Columbus is 6-1 and appears headed toward a state playoff berth. Senior two-way standout Ernest Hausmann is playing a big part in that.
The Husker linebacker recruit continues to be a force on both sides of the ball for the Discoverers.
He was held without a catch in Friday's 55-28 win at Omaha Northwest, but he wasn't quiet defensively, finishing with seven tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage.
Hausmann also had two pass deflections.
More Husker recruits and prospects:
NU 2023 quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola (Burleson, Texas) was 16-of-25 passing for 288 yards and four touchdowns in his team's 44-14 win against Cleburne. Raiola had TD tosses of 46, 38, 37 and 19 yards. He also rushed for a touchdown.
Nebraska running back recruit Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nevada) rushed for 94 yards on 22 totes in McQueen's 13-9 win against Reed. McQueen, which improved to 6-0, scored in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
NU 2023 tight end recruit Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) caught eight balls for 136 yards in the Bluejays' 57-41 win against West Point-Beemer. Brahmer's touchdowns covered 23 and 43 yards. He also had seven tackles.
Nebraska wide receiver recruit Victor Jones (Jacksonville, Florida) had three catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in Olympia's 47-28 loss to Timber Creek. A week earlier, Jones hauled in seven passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Husker linebacker recruit Jake Appleget (Lincoln Southeast) scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 35-0 win against Bellevue East. He hauled in four passes for 58 yards and two scores and rushed three times for 14 yards and another score. He also had two tackles.
NU 2023 prospect Teitum Tuioti (Lincoln Southeast) had three tackles in the Knight victory.
Braeden Marshall (Lake Mary, Florida), a '23 three-star cornerback recruit, had a tackle and returned a punt nine yards in Lake Mary's 49-14 win against Lyman. Marshall took an unofficial visit to NU for the Michigan game.
