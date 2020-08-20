Huskers poised to add former Iowa WR as walk-on transfer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska looks poised to add a second former Iowa football player as a walk-on this offseason.

Former Hawkeye wide receiver Oliver Martin is listed in UNL's student directory as of Thursday night. He originally entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal earlier this month.

NU had not yet officially confirmed Martin's status on the team late Thursday night. Rivals first reported Martin's enrollment at Nebraska.

Martin, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior, redshirted in 2017 and then played in 13 games at Michigan in 2018. That year, he caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown before transferring to Iowa. In 2019, Martin played in eight games and caught five passes for 28 yards and a touchdown.

An Iowa City, Iowa, native, Martin was a consensus four-star prospect out of high school and picked the Wolverines over the Hawkeyes in a recruitment that featured several national names. The recruiting service 247Sports considered him the No. 47 overall player in the country and the seventh-ranked wide receiver, while Rivals considered him the No. 206 player nationally.