Huskers pick up walk-on grad transfer WR Falck from South Dakota
Huskers pick up walk-on grad transfer WR Falck from South Dakota

Nebraska is exploring all avenues to bolster its depth heading into the 2020 season. 

For the second time in as many weeks, that means adding a graduate transfer as a walk-on. 

This time around, that's former University of South Dakota wide receiver Levi Falck. 

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder tweeted, "excited for the opportunity to play another season of football at the University of Nebraska." While he didn't specifically say he had committed, the Journal Star has learned that he plans to enroll as a walk-on with the Huskers. 

Falck is a Circle Pines, Minnesota, native. As a sophomore at USD, an FCS school, he was second on the team in receptions with 45 for 492 yards and two touchdowns. Then in 2019, he played in just six games and had eight catches for 85 yards. 

Last week, NU added a walk-on graduate transfer kicker from LSU in Connor Culp. The Huskers also still have one scholarship remaining that it can use ahead of the 2020 season. It's certainly possible Nebraska could target another wide receiver with that spot, as well. 

Falck's addition continues what is already a major overhaul for Nebraska at the wide receiver position. The Huskers signed five scholarship receivers in the 2020 class -- junior college standout Omar Manning plus Zavier Betts, Marcus Fleming, Will Nixon and mid-year enrollee Alante Brown. They also added a well-thought-of walk-on in Ty Hahn, whose already drawn comparisons from Frost to a scholarship player. 

That group, along with a smaller set of returners highlighted by sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson, will all learn and play under a new coach this year in first-year offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

