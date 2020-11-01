 Skip to main content
Huskers pick up walk-on commitment from Weeping Water lineman
The Nebraska football team added a second known walk-on commitment in as many days Sunday.

Weeping Water offensive lineman Weston Reiman announced via social media his intentions to walk on at Nebraska.

"Just to be in this position is a dream come true," Reiman wrote.

Reiman is a starter for Weeping Water, which will play in the Class D-1 state quarterfinals Friday. He's listed at 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds, and also has 18 tackles, including a pair of sacks, on defense.

Reiman began his high school career at Auburn before transferring to Weeping Water for his junior season.

The Huskers picked up a walk-on commitment from Creighton Prep defensive back AJ Collins on Saturday.

Ashland-Greenwood running back Matthew Schuster and Ord kicker Kelen Meyer also are known to be part of NU's 2021 walk-on class.

Husker football on Halloween day

Nebraska football recruiting logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

