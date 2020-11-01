Huskers pick up walk-on commitment from Weeping Water lineman

The Nebraska football team added a second known walk-on commitment in as many days Sunday.
Weeping Water offensive lineman Weston Reiman announced via social media his intentions to walk on at Nebraska.
"Just to be in this position is a dream come true," Reiman wrote.
Reiman is a starter for Weeping Water, which will play in the Class D-1 state quarterfinals Friday. He's listed at 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds, and also has 18 tackles, including a pair of sacks, on defense.
Reiman began his high school career at Auburn before transferring to Weeping Water for his junior season.
Ashland-Greenwood running back Matthew Schuster and Ord kicker Kelen Meyer also are known to be part of NU's 2021 walk-on class.
Husker football on Halloween day
1970: Nebraska 29, Colorado 13
Ralphie the buffalo runs during the Nebraska vs. Colorado game in 1970 in Boulder.
Journal Star archives
1970: Nebraska 29, Colorado 13
Nebraska quarterback Van Brownson drops pack to pass in a win against Colorado in 1970 in Boulder.
Journal Star archives
1981: Nebraska 31, Kansas 15
Nebraska's Mike Rozier carries the ball in a 31-15 win against Kansas in 1981 at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star archives
1987: Nebraska 42, Missouri 7
Nebraska quarterback Steve Taylor drops back to pass in a 42-7 win at Missouri in 1987.
Journal Star archives
1987: Nebraska 42, Missouri 7
Nebraska tight end Todd Millikan scores a touchdown in a 42-7 win at Missouri in 1987.
Journal Star archives
1992: Nebraska 52, Colorado 7
Fans converge upon the goal post after Nebraska defeats Colorado 52-7 in 1992 at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star archives
1992: Nebraska 52, Colorado 7
Fans converge upon the goal post after Nebraska defeats Colorado 52-7 in 1992 at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star archives
1992: Nebraska 52, Colorado 7
Nebraska linebacker Travis Hill scoops up a fumble in a 52-7 win in 1992 at Colorado.
Journal Star archives
1998: Texas 20, Nebraska 16
Nebraska's Mike Brown (left) attempts to tackle Texas running back Ricky Williams in a 1998 game at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star archives
1998: Texas 20, Nebraska 16
Nebraska tight end Sheldon Jackson stares at the ground after Texas defeated the Huskers 20-16 in a 1998 game at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star archives
2009: Nebraska 20, Baylor 10
Larry the Cable Guy poses with Kiss impersonators Steve Hernandez (left), Brett Kay, Brett Gotch and Calvin Kramer, all from South Sioux City, Neb., as Nebraska plays Baylor in 2009 at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star file photo
2009: Nebraska 20, Baylor 10
Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh (93), fights through two Baylor blockers to swat at a pass by Baylor's Nick Florence (11) during a 20-10 win in 2009 at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star file photo
2015: Purdue 55, Nebraska 45
Nebraska's Brandon Reilly (87) catches a touchdown thrown by Ryker Fyfe (17) against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2015.
Journal Star file photo
2015: Purdue 55, Nebraska 45
Nebraska running back Imani Cross (32) runs against Purdue in 2015 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Journal Star file photo
