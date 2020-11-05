Huskers pick up walk-on commit from Millard West athlete Meyersick

Nebraska's walk-on class continued to grow on Thursday evening with another big, athletic in-state player.

Millard West's Evan Meyersick announced on Twitter that he intends to attend Nebraska and play football as a walk-on.

Meyersick is listed at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds and plays both tight end and wide receiver for Millard West.

Meyersick was also an honorable-mention all-state basketball player in Class A by the Journal Star last spring. He averaged 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Wildcats.

He is the fifth known walk-on commit for the Huskers in 2021 and the third to jump on board since Saturday, joining Weeping Water lineman Weston Reiman and Omaha Creighton Prep defensive back AJ Collins this week and also Ord kicker Kelen Meyer and Ashland-Greenwood running back Matthew Schuster.

