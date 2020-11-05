 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers pick up walk-on commit from Millard West athlete Meyersick
View Comments
topical

Huskers pick up walk-on commit from Millard West athlete Meyersick

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 10.2

Lincoln East's AJ Seizys (17) and Luke Greisen (left) defend a pass intended for Millard West's Evan Meyersick on Friday, Oct. 2 at Buell Stadium in Omaha.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Nebraska's walk-on class continued to grow on Thursday evening with another big, athletic in-state player. 

Millard West's Evan Meyersick announced on Twitter that he intends to attend Nebraska and play football as a walk-on. 

Meyersick is listed at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds and plays both tight end and wide receiver for Millard West. 

Meyersick was also an honorable-mention all-state basketball player in Class A by the Journal Star last spring. He averaged 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Wildcats.

He is the fifth known walk-on commit for the Huskers in 2021 and the third to jump on board since Saturday, joining Weeping Water lineman Weston Reiman and Omaha Creighton Prep defensive back AJ Collins this week and also Ord kicker Kelen Meyer and Ashland-Greenwood running back Matthew Schuster. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Frost seemed upbeat at National Signing Day news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News