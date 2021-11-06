 Skip to main content
Huskers pick up gameday commit from 2022 athlete Jalil Martin, per reports
Huskers pick up gameday commit from 2022 athlete Jalil Martin, per reports

Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost hugs Jalil Martin, a 2022 defensive back recruit from Chicago, who verbally committed to the Huskers before Saturday's game against Ohio State.  

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Nebraska has one official visitor on campus for Saturday's game against Ohio State and he decided he wants to make Lincoln his future home. 

Three-star athlete Jalil Martin, a 6-foot-3 defender from Chicago, verbally committed to the Huskers before the game. 247Sports first reported the verbal pledge and Rivals posted a short video of Martin saying he picked the Huskers. 

Martin first earned a scholarship offer from Nebraska over the summer when he impressed defensive backs coach Travis Fisher in a one-on-one workout during one of the Huskers' Friday Night Lights camps, and then Fisher was able to go watch him play during NU's first bye week. 

Martin and the NU staff celebrated together on the field before the game. 

Martin is the ninth member of the Huskers' 2022 class and the first defensive back. Martin does have the range to potentially play multiple positions, similar to redshirt freshman Javin Wright. NU also has a verbal pledge from Millard South athlete Gage Stenger, who could be either a linebacker or a safety in college. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

