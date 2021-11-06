Huskers pick up gameday commit from 2022 athlete Jalil Martin, per reports

Nebraska has one official visitor on campus for Saturday's game against Ohio State and he decided he wants to make Lincoln his future home.
Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Three-star athlete Jalil Martin, a 6-foot-3 defender from Chicago, verbally committed to the Huskers before the game. 247Sports first reported the verbal pledge and Rivals posted a short video of Martin saying he picked the Huskers.
Martin first earned a scholarship offer from Nebraska over the summer when he impressed defensive backs coach Travis Fisher in a one-on-one workout during one of the Huskers' Friday Night Lights camps, and then Fisher was able to go watch him play during NU's first bye week.
Martin and the NU staff celebrated together on the field before the game.
Martin is the ninth member of the Huskers' 2022 class and the first defensive back. Martin does have the range to potentially play multiple positions, similar to redshirt freshman Javin Wright. NU also has a verbal pledge from Millard South athlete Gage Stenger, who could be either a linebacker or a safety in college.
This story will be updated.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Parker Gabriel
Husker football reporter
Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.