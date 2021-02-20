Huskers on outside looking in for Omaha 2022 four-stars Deshawn Woods, Devon Jackson

Jackson told the Journal Star earlier this month that some schools have fallen off in recruiting him, which he understands because he missed part of his sophomore year and then had his junior season taken away. Others, including Nebraska, have continuously stayed on him. The four-star prospect is considered the No. 142 player overall nationally and the No. 12 outside linebacker by 247Sports and the No. 242 player nationally according to Rivals.

He said he feels a sense of responsibility that comes along with getting offers from some of the best schools in the country.

“I feel like I still have to prove myself despite what anybody thinks,” Jackson said. “People don’t say it, but I know they think, like, ‘oh man, he hasn’t played. He only played half his sophomore year.’ That’s the kind of stuff that motivates me and I’ve got to keep grinding and working.

“Even going through my head while I’m working out is, I’ve got a chance to play defense for Oklahoma, I’ve got a chance to play defense for Notre Dame, I’ve got a chance to play defense for Texas A&M. Schools like that, you have to be one of the best in the country.”

Those three schools now are among his finalists.