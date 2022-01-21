Huskers officially acknowledge large group of transfers who have committed in recent weeks

Williams, an Omaha North graduate, was the first of the transfer group to commit to the Huskers on Dec. 11 and they have been steadily adding since then. Purdy, Grant and Morton just pledged to NU after visiting last weekend.

The Friday announcement didn't mark the end of the Huskers' efforts, either. On Saturday morning, they landed Northern Iowa transfer defensive back Omar Brown, an FCS All-American as a freshman in 2019 who will start classes at NU immediately.

Nebraska had already announced the addition of junior college safety DeShon Singleton last month during the early signing period and the Huskers also have five midyear enrollees from their high school class: cornerback Jaeden Gould, quarterback Richard Torres, wide receiver Victor Jones Jr., offensive lineman Justin Evans-Jenkins and linebacker Ernest Hausmann.

All told, that makes 17 new scholarship players on campus this month for the Huskers and in pads for spring ball when it begins on Feb. 28, including Brown.