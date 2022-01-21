Huskers officially acknowledge group of 10 transfers who have committed in recent weeks

Williams Jr., the Omaha North graduate, was the first of the transfer group to commit to the Huskers on Dec. 11 and they have been steadily adding since then. Purdy, Grant and Morton just pledged to NU after visiting last weekend.

The Huskers may not be done just yet, either. They are recruiting Northern Iowa transfer cornerback Omar Brown, as well, and Brown's name appeared in the UNL student directory as of Friday morning. Brown was named a first-team FCS All-American as a freshman in 2019 and appeared in 14 games in 2021 between a spring schedule and a seven-game fall campaign that was cut short due to injury.

Nebraska had already announced the addition of junior college safety DeShon Singleton last month during the early signing period and the Huskers also have five mid-year enrollees from their high school class: Cornerback Jaeden Gould, quarterback Richard Torres, wide receiver Victor Jones Jr., offensive lineman Justin Evans-Jenkins and linebacker Ernest Hausmann.

All told, that makes 16 new scholarship players on campus this month for the Huskers and in pads for spring ball when it begins on Feb. 28, and potentially another if the Huskers land Brown.