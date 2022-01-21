Huskers officially acknowledge group of 10 transfers who have committed in recent weeks

Nebraska on Friday formalized the addition of 10 transfers that, collectively, have been central to a busy football offseason so far.
It was the first time the Huskers have officially acknowledged the large group of transfers — though new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite mentioned junior college running back Anthony Grant earlier this week in a radio interview — because Division I transfers don't sign National Letters of Intent like high school players do.
All 10 of the additions had been previously reported.
The list: Quarterbacks Casey Thompson (Texas) and Chubba Purdy (Florida State); Grant (New Mexico Military Institute); wide receivers Trey Palmer (LSU) and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State); offensive linemen Kevin Williams Jr. (Northern Colorado) and Hunter Anthony (Oklahoma State); defensive backs Tommi Hill (Arizona State) and Javier Morton (Garden City CC); and punter Brian Buschini (Montana).
All 10 are midyear transfers who are either already in classes at UNL this week or are expected to be by the time the late registration deadline arrives early next week.
Nebraska also has a commitment from Furman kicker Timmy Bleekrode, who is on track to graduate from Furman in May and join NU after that.
Williams Jr., the Omaha North graduate, was the first of the transfer group to commit to the Huskers on Dec. 11 and they have been steadily adding since then. Purdy, Grant and Morton just pledged to NU after visiting last weekend.
The Huskers may not be done just yet, either. They are recruiting Northern Iowa transfer cornerback Omar Brown, as well, and Brown's name appeared in the UNL student directory as of Friday morning. Brown was named a first-team FCS All-American as a freshman in 2019 and appeared in 14 games in 2021 between a spring schedule and a seven-game fall campaign that was cut short due to injury.
Nebraska had already announced the addition of junior college safety DeShon Singleton last month during the early signing period and the Huskers also have five mid-year enrollees from their high school class: Cornerback Jaeden Gould, quarterback Richard Torres, wide receiver Victor Jones Jr., offensive lineman Justin Evans-Jenkins and linebacker Ernest Hausmann.
All told, that makes 16 new scholarship players on campus this month for the Huskers and in pads for spring ball when it begins on Feb. 28, and potentially another if the Huskers land Brown.
Nebraska also is hosting high school running back Ajay Allen (Monroe, Louisiana) on an official visit this weekend and had safety Kylon Griffin (Montgomery, Alabama) on an official visit last weekend. If either were to verbally commit to the Huskers in the coming weeks, he would sign a National Letter of Intent in early February and arrive on campus this summer.
To date, NU has 25 players in its 2022 class (13 high school, three juco, nine transfers).
