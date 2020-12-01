Huskers offer talented freshman WR Daevonn Hall from Bellevue West

Nebraska will hope to sign the vast majority of its 2021 recruiting class on Dec. 16. Work is well underway on recruiting the 2022 class, even though the Huskers do not yet have a verbal pledge for that year.

Skip ahead a little ways, and NU has already identified at least one player within its own state borders that it likes for, get this, the 2024 cycle.

The Huskers on Tuesday afternoon extended a scholarship offer to Bellevue West wide receiver Daevonn Hall, who is about halfway through his freshman year of high school and just wrapped his first season in Michael Huffman's football program.

“Daevonn Hall shows flashes of maybe being the best one we’ve ever had, but then he has two plays where he looks like an incoming freshman,” Huffman told the Journal Star back in September. “His athleticism is off the charts. … When he goes his hardest, it’s a sight to see.”

Football accomplishments have come fast for Hall already, though. His first high school catch? A 63-yard touchdown. His first Power Five football offer? That came back in September when Iowa extended an offer.