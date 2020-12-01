Huskers offer talented freshman WR Daevonn Hall from Bellevue West

Nebraska will hope to sign the vast majority of its 2021 recruiting class on Dec. 16. Work is well underway on recruiting the 2022 class, even though the Huskers do not yet have a verbal pledge for that year.
Skip ahead a little ways, and NU has already identified at least one player within its own state borders that it likes for, get this, the 2024 cycle.
The Huskers on Tuesday afternoon extended a scholarship offer to Bellevue West wide receiver Daevonn Hall, who is about halfway through his freshman year of high school and just wrapped his first season in Michael Huffman's football program.
“Daevonn Hall shows flashes of maybe being the best one we’ve ever had, but then he has two plays where he looks like an incoming freshman,” Huffman told the Journal Star back in September. “His athleticism is off the charts. … When he goes his hardest, it’s a sight to see.”
Football accomplishments have come fast for Hall already, though. His first high school catch? A 63-yard touchdown. His first Power Five football offer? That came back in September when Iowa extended an offer.
Great throw by Luke Johannsen hits DaeVonn Hall in stride-- impressive 1st HS catch by the 6-2 freshman Hall - bright future ahead @TbirdEMPIRE pic.twitter.com/Y9fzXF1OBB— Andy Kendeigh (@AKendeighKETV) September 5, 2020
According to MaxPreps, Hall played in six games for the Thunderbirds in a season shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic. He caught six passes and did damage with them, accumulating 104 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on an 84-yard jet sweep, his lone carry of the season.
Hall is listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds and, suffice it to say, does not look like a high school freshman on the field.
Hall is only the latest in a long line of talented pass-catchers at Bellevue West.
Zavier Betts has shown flashes of his vast potential this fall during his freshman season at Nebraska. Four-star Keagan Johnson is verbally committed to Iowa for the 2021 class and the program has two nationally sought-after tight ends in the 2022 class in Kaden Helms and Micah Riley.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!