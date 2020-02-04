Huskers offer 2022 in-state standout Riley; walk-on from Texas verbally pledges

The Bellevue West pipeline isn't stopping with the Class of 2021.
The Thunderbirds have plenty of young talent in the program, and Nebraska continued to show its interest on Monday evening by offering Class of 2022 tight end Micah Riley a scholarship.
Extremely happy to announce I have received a scholarship offer from Nebraska!☠️ pic.twitter.com/0NPA8oaSfE— 𝓶𝓲𝓬𝓪𝓱 𝓻𝓲𝓵𝓮𝔂 (@micah_r_d) February 4, 2020
Riley, a 6-foot-5, 210-pounder who played extensively as a sophomore in Michael Huffman's explosive offense, also has early offers from Iowa State and Northern Iowa, but the exposure is sure to pick up after more than a dozen Division I schools were through the school recruiting over the course of January.
Riley also makes three straight recruiting classes in which Nebraska has offered at least one player at the school. The Huskers signed wide receiver Zavier Betts for the 2020 class, is recruiting 2021 athlete Keagan Johnson hard and now is after Riley, too.
Riley was an honorable mention all-state selection in Class A by the Journal Star as a sophomore after catching 17 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown for the state-champion Thunderbirds.
You have free articles remaining.
He is the third known 2022 prospect in the state with an offer from NU, joining Omaha Burke outside linebacker/athlete Devon Jackson and Omaha Central lineman Deshawn Woods.
The fast start for that class is the continuation of a strong stretch in the state. The Huskers offered and eventually signed five players in the 2019 class and, though Betts is the lone 2020 scholarship player, the Husker staff has made it clear it thinks Lincoln Southeast defensive back Isaac Gifford and Johnson-Brock wide receiver Ty Hahn are good prospects, too. The school has four offers out for 2021 in-state and three already for 2022.
Texas ATH commits: Nebraska on Monday night picked up a walk-on pledge from running back/athlete Beau Psencik out of Houston.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder played at Lutheran South.
Blessed to be committed to The University of Nebraska to continue my academic and athletic careers. All glory to God @HuskerFBNation @Huskers @SouthFootball18 pic.twitter.com/1tt2spT4OK— Beau Psencik (@PsencikBeau) February 4, 2020
Nebraska added 19 walk-ons to the program formally on the December signing date and since then has added punter-kicker Tyler Crawford and now Psencik.
This story will be updated.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Matthias Algarin
|ATH
|Pierz, Minnesota
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE/OLB
|Aurora
|Baylor Brannen
|DL
|Omaha (Millard West
|Elliott Brown
|WR
|Elkhorn (South)
|Chase Contreraz
|PK
|Missouri Valley, Iowa (IWCC)
|Tyler Crawford
|PK/P
|Broken Arrow, Okla.
|Casey Doernemann
|OL
|Dodge (Guardian Angels Central Catholic)
|Broc Douglass
|WR
|Grand Island
|Isaac Gifford
|DB
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Ty Hahn
|WR
|Johnson-Brock
|Isaiah Harris
|RB
|Omaha (Millard South)
|Ashton Hausmann
|DB
|Norris
|Braden Klover
|LB
|Wymore (Southern)
|Trevin Luben
|RB
|Wahoo
|Keegan Menning
|OL/DL
|Fremont
|Mason Nieman
|ATH
|Waverly
|Beau Psencik
|ATH
|Houston, Tex.
|Eli Simonson
|OL/DL
|Fremont (Archbishop Bergan)
|Grant Tagge
|OLB
|Omaha (Westside)
|Xavier Trevino
|OL
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Camden Witucki
|LS
|Grand Blanc, Michigan
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.