Huskers offer 2022 in-state standout Riley; walk-on from Texas verbally pledges

The Bellevue West pipeline isn't stopping with the Class of 2021.

The Thunderbirds have plenty of young talent in the program, and Nebraska continued to show its interest on Monday evening by offering Class of 2022 tight end Micah Riley a scholarship.

Riley, a 6-foot-5, 210-pounder who played extensively as a sophomore in Michael Huffman's explosive offense, also has early offers from Iowa State and Northern Iowa, but the exposure is sure to pick up after more than a dozen Division I schools were through the school recruiting over the course of January.

Riley also makes three straight recruiting classes in which Nebraska has offered at least one player at the school. The Huskers signed wide receiver Zavier Betts for the 2020 class, is recruiting 2021 athlete Keagan Johnson hard and now is after Riley, too.

Riley was an honorable mention all-state selection in Class A by the Journal Star as a sophomore after catching 17 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown for the state-champion Thunderbirds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He is the third known 2022 prospect in the state with an offer from NU, joining Omaha Burke outside linebacker/athlete Devon Jackson and Omaha Central lineman Deshawn Woods.