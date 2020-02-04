You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Huskers offer 2022 in-state standout Riley; walk-on from Texas verbally pledges
View Comments
topical

Huskers offer 2022 in-state standout Riley; walk-on from Texas verbally pledges

{{featured_button_text}}
Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside, 11.26

Bellevue West's Jevyon Ducker (8) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Micah Riley (88) and Nate Glantz (18) as Omaha Westside's Jake Holmstrom (11) looks on during Class A football championship, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The Bellevue West pipeline isn't stopping with the Class of 2021. 

The Thunderbirds have plenty of young talent in the program, and Nebraska continued to show its interest on Monday evening by offering Class of 2022 tight end Micah Riley a scholarship. 

Riley, a 6-foot-5, 210-pounder who played extensively as a sophomore in Michael Huffman's explosive offense, also has early offers from Iowa State and Northern Iowa, but the exposure is sure to pick up after more than a dozen Division I schools were through the school recruiting over the course of January. 

Riley also makes three straight recruiting classes in which Nebraska has offered at least one player at the school. The Huskers signed wide receiver Zavier Betts for the 2020 class, is recruiting 2021 athlete Keagan Johnson hard and now is after Riley, too. 

Riley was an honorable mention all-state selection in Class A by the Journal Star as a sophomore after catching 17 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown for the state-champion Thunderbirds. 

He is the third known 2022 prospect in the state with an offer from NU, joining Omaha Burke outside linebacker/athlete Devon Jackson and Omaha Central lineman Deshawn Woods. 

The fast start for that class is the continuation of a strong stretch in the state. The Huskers offered and eventually signed five players in the 2019 class and, though Betts is the lone 2020 scholarship player, the Husker staff has made it clear it thinks Lincoln Southeast defensive back Isaac Gifford and Johnson-Brock wide receiver Ty Hahn are good prospects, too. The school has four offers out for 2021 in-state and three already for 2022. 

Texas ATH commits: Nebraska on Monday night picked up a walk-on pledge from running back/athlete Beau Psencik out of Houston. 

The 6-foot, 180-pounder played at Lutheran South. 

Nebraska added 19 walk-ons to the program formally on the December signing date and since then has added punter-kicker Tyler Crawford and now Psencik. 

This story will be updated. 

Name Position Hometown (School)
Matthias Algarin ATH Pierz, Minnesota
Nate Boerkircher TE/OLB Aurora
Baylor Brannen DL Omaha (Millard West
Elliott Brown WR Elkhorn (South)
Chase Contreraz PK Missouri Valley, Iowa (IWCC)
Tyler Crawford PK/P Broken Arrow, Okla.
Casey Doernemann OL Dodge (Guardian Angels Central Catholic)
Broc Douglass WR Grand Island
Isaac Gifford DB Lincoln (Southeast)
Ty Hahn WR Johnson-Brock
Isaiah Harris RB Omaha (Millard South)
Ashton Hausmann DB Norris
Braden Klover LB Wymore (Southern)
Trevin Luben RB Wahoo
Keegan Menning OL/DL Fremont
Mason Nieman ATH Waverly
Beau Psencik ATH Houston, Tex.
Eli Simonson OL/DL Fremont (Archbishop Bergan)
Grant Tagge OLB Omaha (Westside)
Xavier Trevino OL Lincoln (Southeast)
Camden Witucki LS Grand Blanc, Michigan

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News