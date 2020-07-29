Huskers offer Bellevue West TE Kaden Helms, who marks NU's fourth in-state offer of 2022 cycle

"Me and (inside linebackers coach Barrett) Ruud talk, usually about once a week," said Helms of the Huskers' in-state recruiting coordinator. "That's good. We're just building a bond and building a relationship. Nebraska is the main school calling right now."

Helms said he's also getting interest from Penn State — the Nittany Lions have already offered Riley — Notre Dame, UNLV and Stanford.

Helms and Riley are similarly sized but have very different skill sets, according to Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman.

"They're completely different players," he said. "Micah is that in-line tight end, he can play with his hand in the ground. ... He excels in blocking, short things over the middle, out routes, under routes. That's where Micah excels. Kaden is a guy who might come in and be an H-back. Might come in and play on the backside of a 3x1. Could come down and put his hand in the ground.

"When he played football last fall, he weighed 183 pounds. Right now he's 213."

Where as Riley picked up several Power Five offers over the winter and spring, Helms is just starting to take off.