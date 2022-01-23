Huskers offer 2025 in-state DL Tyson Terry from Omaha North

Nebraska is not wasting any time getting involved in recruiting an in-state player with a bright future — and a whole lot of high school football still ahead of him.
The Huskers on Sunday afternoon extended a scholarship offer to Omaha North defensive lineman Tyson Terry, who just wrapped up his freshman season and is part of the 2025 recruiting class.
Extremely excited and blessed to receive my first division one offer from the University of Nebraska🌽🔴⚪️!! @daboot02 @coach_frost #GBR🌽 pic.twitter.com/OPZFYj1WrS— Tyson Terry🦍 (@tyson_terryyy) January 23, 2022
Terry, listed at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds at this point, announced the offer on social media.
He earned honorable mention All-State honors from the Journal Star after his first season of high school football and is also already among the top heavyweight wrestlers in the state.
Terry in 12 games was credited with 85 tackles (12 for loss), five sacks and three fumble recoveries.
The offer from Nebraska is Terry's first, though he's already being noticed on the recruiting scene. He was in Lincoln in November for the Huskers' season finale against Iowa among other games and also took a gameday unofficial visits to see the Hawkeyes.
Terry is already the second player Nebraska has offered in the 2025 class, joining Omaha Burke linebacker Christian Jones, whom the Huskers offered in late October and who has already added offers from Minnesota, Iowa State and Kansas State.
In the 2024 class, NU has offered Bellevue West wide receiver Dae'vonn Hall and former quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco offered Thunderbirds quarterback Daniel Kaelin.
NU has five in-state offers out for the 2023 class, including recently offered Creighton Prep offensive lineman Sam Sledge, a pair of verbal commits in Pierce tight end Benjamin Brahmer and Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula, Elkhorn South edge rusher Maverick Noonan and Lincoln East athlete Malachi Coleman.
One of the interesting elements of Terry's offer is that new wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph spent Friday making the rounds to schools locally for the second straight week. In previous years, NU has had inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud handle most of its recruiting efforts in-state, but it's clear head coach Scott Frost is dedicating some of his new ace recruiter's bandwidth to redoubling efforts in the Omaha Metro area.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.