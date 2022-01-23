Huskers offer 2025 in-state DL Tyson Terry from Omaha North

Nebraska is not wasting any time getting involved in recruiting an in-state player with a bright future — and a whole lot of high school football still ahead of him.

The Huskers on Sunday afternoon extended a scholarship offer to Omaha North defensive lineman Tyson Terry, who just wrapped up his freshman season and is part of the 2025 recruiting class.

Terry, listed at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds at this point, announced the offer on social media.

He earned honorable mention All-State honors from the Journal Star after his first season of high school football and is also already among the top heavyweight wrestlers in the state.

Terry in 12 games was credited with 85 tackles (12 for loss), five sacks and three fumble recoveries.

The offer from Nebraska is Terry's first, though he's already being noticed on the recruiting scene. He was in Lincoln in November for the Huskers' season finale against Iowa among other games and also took a gameday unofficial visits to see the Hawkeyes.